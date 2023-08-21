Kate Hudson, Sofia Vergara, Gabrielle Union, Emily Ratajkowski — what’s the common denominator among these celebs? Answer: they’ve all endorsed a “sun’s out, buns out” mentality for summer on Instagram. The stars love the thongkini swimsuit trend, with Ratajkowski leading the pack as she’s embraced the cheeky look all throughout summer. As if on cue, over the weekend, the model posed for photos in yet another spicy two-piece set, which she shared on her Instagram account.

On Aug. 20, EmRata shared an IG carousel of images featuring her skimpy bikini from every angle imaginable. The sultry pics were taken from a rustic-looking home, where she presumably spent her weekend getting some R&R. The star’s vibrant red, blue, and green abstract printed bikini came from her swimwear brand, Inamorata. (If you were hoping to shop the barely-there look, note that both the top and bottom are currently sold out; however, you can sign up to be notified if they come back in stock.) A bright turquoise pendant necklace served as the accessory to her poolside look.

Scroll through the comments, and you’ll see the My Body author’s followers are all about the swimsuit pics. Fulvia Farolfi, a celebrity makeup artist and Chanel Beauty’s brand ambassador, shared: “No caption needed 🙌❤️🔥👏.” Meanwhile, Miaou’s founder Alexia Elkaim (one of Rata’s fave brands) wrote: “Damnnnn.”

We're predicting the A-lister still has a few more thong swimwear moments to share with the world before fall officially arrives. Just last week for instance, EmRata shared a carousel of bikini pics, which were, once again, shot from inside a living room. And back in May, the celeb took a tropical vacay with Mirror Palais' founder Marcelo Gaia, who she collaborated with on a now-sold-out swim collection. During the trip, she modeled the barely-there pieces from the line.

Although EmRata’s exact swimsuit is out of stock, don’t let that stop you from joining in on the risqué fashion trend for the remainder of summer. Below, we’ve rounded up some equally as sultry thong bikini options to shop.