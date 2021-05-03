(Shopping)

10 Fashion Brands With Mommy & Me Pieces That Are Cute & Not Cheesy

Your mini-me will love.

By Valerie Stepanova
Courtesy of Super Smalls x Anthropologie
Models wearing accessories from the new Super Smalls x Anthroplogie Mommy & Me collaboration.

For all the mamas, or mothers-to-be, it doesn’t get much cuter than wearing matching outfits with your little one(s). You’ll have to relish in this small window of opportunity before your child puts up a fight over what to wear. Ahead are 10 brands that offer mommy-and-me pieces, whether that’s a cozy pajama set or coordinating swimsuit.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Anthropologie
Super Smalls Technocolor Jewelry Set
$44

In honor of Mother’s Day, Anthropologie released an assortment of matching jewelry that celebrates the special mother-and-child bond. You can wear the earrings while your little one can have fun styling the necklace.

