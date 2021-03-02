This Is The Jumpsuit You'll Live In From Reformation's New Activewear Line

Reformation, known for its signature laid-back it-Girl aesthetic, has a cult following amongst celebrities and fashion tastemakers alike. Though you might be a fan of its iconic floral dresses or comfy summer sandals, you'll have to make room in your heart — er, closet — for more Ref in your life. Reformation is officially venturing into activewear with the launch of Ref Active — its first-ever workout-friendly collection made for whatever daily activities or fitness goals you have in mind. The offerings come in sizes 0 to 3X and prices range from $48 to $118.

The collection is both perfect for those who do a HIIT session every day and for those who don't. If you want to lounge on the couch in Ref Active while watching The Real Housewives of Dallas, there are pieces that will get you into that comfy mood, like the crop top and high-waisted leggings set. Made with Reformation's signature flirty cuts, the new range is filled with one-shoulder and v-neck style tops as well as bike shorts and bodysuits that will make you look good while working out, or chilling out. There are two different fabrications at play in the new collection — the EcoMove is for the HIIT class you planned after work while the EcoStretch is for those lazy Netflix couch days. In aligning with the brand's sustainable mission, the workout collection is made from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles through Reformation's REPREVE technology.

Below, shop some of TZR's favorite Ref Active styles available for pre-order right now. (Personally, I am 100 percent going to add the Emmy EcoStretch jumpsuit into my checkout cart.)

