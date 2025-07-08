(Celebrity)
Bella Hadid’s New Look Is Nothing Like Her Signature Hairstyle
She might convince you to get bangs.
Bella Hadid isn’t afraid to experiment with her hair. Back in May, during the Cannes Film Festival, the model and Orebella founder debuted a honey blonde hue, crafted by colorist Jacob Schwartz — a striking shift from her signature deep espresso brown. Now, she’s switching things up again. In a new campaign for the Italian fashion brand Miss Sixty, Hadid appears slightly blonder, this time with a fresh set of choppy bangs. Hadid’s bangs were cut at slightly varying lengths to give them a bit more texture and definition than the classic blunt cut.
Y2K vibes were front and center in the campaign — and if you look closely at Hadid’s hair, you’ll spot a fun little twist, courtesy of hairstylist Syd Hayes: a dark brown underdye. Also known as peekaboo highlights, this style hides a pop of color underneath the top layer of hair; you can usually only see the hidden shade when the hair moves or is styled in a certain way. Popular during the early aughts, it was a low-commitment way to experiment with bold shades without going all in.
Hadid’s makeup was serving major Y2K vibes. Makeup artist Sam Visser gave her soft, skinny brows, a generous swipe of lip gloss, and frosty eyeshadow paired with bold black eyeliner. As for her manicure, nail artist Ama Quashie created a black chrome design on sleek, oval-shaped nails.
While Hadid is best known as a brunette, this new shade is much closer to her natural hair color. Whether she’ll stick with it or change things up again remains to be seen — but for now, the blonde is definitely making a statement.