Bella Hadid isn’t afraid to experiment with her hair. Back in May, during the Cannes Film Festival, the model and Orebella founder debuted a honey blonde hue, crafted by colorist Jacob Schwartz — a striking shift from her signature deep espresso brown. Now, she’s switching things up again. In a new campaign for the Italian fashion brand Miss Sixty, Hadid appears slightly blonder, this time with a fresh set of choppy bangs. Hadid’s bangs were cut at slightly varying lengths to give them a bit more texture and definition than the classic blunt cut.

Y2K vibes were front and center in the campaign — and if you look closely at Hadid’s hair, you’ll spot a fun little twist, courtesy of hairstylist Syd Hayes: a dark brown underdye. Also known as peekaboo highlights, this style hides a pop of color underneath the top layer of hair; you can usually only see the hidden shade when the hair moves or is styled in a certain way. Popular during the early aughts, it was a low-commitment way to experiment with bold shades without going all in.

Hadid’s makeup was serving major Y2K vibes. Makeup artist Sam Visser gave her soft, skinny brows, a generous swipe of lip gloss, and frosty eyeshadow paired with bold black eyeliner. As for her manicure, nail artist Ama Quashie created a black chrome design on sleek, oval-shaped nails.

While Hadid is best known as a brunette, this new shade is much closer to her natural hair color. Whether she’ll stick with it or change things up again remains to be seen — but for now, the blonde is definitely making a statement.