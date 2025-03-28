The shag haircut has embodied the kind of gritty-cool, rock-and-roll style that so many stars have sought after for over 50 years. From Jane Fonda and Debbie Harry in the ‘70s to Suki Waterhouse and Miley Cyrus in more recent times, this choppy layered cut has been a favorite of some seriously iconic heads of hair. And now, Emily Ratajkowski is the latest celebrity to show off her memorable shag — but to her, it’s for all the wrong reasons.

On Mar. 26, the supermodel revealed her latest haircut, a piece-y, dramatically layered, mullet-shag hybrid on TikTok. And while that description might sound like the recipe for the kind of chic grunge-y style you’d see on someone like Lady Gaga or Rihanna, it’s not exactly what Ratajowski had in mind. In fact, the My Body author actually called it “the worst haircut of my life.” So what went wrong? According to Emrata, the unnamed hairstylist (a “very nice man”, as she says) was probably going for a British shag — think Mick Jagger or George Harrison. But what she was left with instead was a set of bangs that “started at the back of [her] head” and unblended face framing layers.

“Is it giving member of The Dare,” the Inamorata founder joked in the now viral TikTok video. “Or is it giving Karen O? Is it giving Italian?” Perhaps her stylist was also trying to achieve the trending (and very much celebrity-approved) jellyfish cut that also features less-than-subtle layering. In any case, the recently named Intimissimi ambassador has had a good sense of humor when it comes to the self-proclaimed “shocking” haircut. First she unabashedly shared it for all the world to see, then she poked fun at herself using the now-infamous “Claire it’s French” audio from Fleabag.

Nevertheless, like the pro she is, Ratajkowski is determined to make her shag work — at least for now, that is. “I can hide it,” she said in the initial video, showing how she could part her bangs down the center and smooth down the layers. Then, in a clip posted on Mar. 28, she shared a sarcastic styling tutorial in which she first blew out the cut with her trusted Dyson Airwrap, then tried to “disguise” it by curling smaller sections. “I realized it was a really bad haircut when my friends were low-key concerned that I was stepping outside and wasn’t more upset,” she joked while giving herself a head full of rough, beachy waves. She even admits she considered giving herself a perm as a solution.

In the meantime, the model took some advice from a trusted hair pro and is trying to stimulate faster growth by applying Kérastase Genesis Fortifant Hair Serum (she’s also an ambassador for the brand) on the daily. While there’s no doubt that Ratajkowski can pull practically any look off, it is nice to know that even the world’s most beautiful women have bad hair days, too.