Emily Ratajkowski's Bangs Add Retro Intrigue To Her Sultry Cannes Look

Cannes Film Festival has always been the ultimate breeding ground for sexy-meets-sophisticated red carpet moments, and more than a few celebrities have exhibited their best-ever ensembles, hair, nails, and makeup against the French Riviera’s palm tree-dotted backdrop. Though Emily Ratajkowski already has plenty of marquee fashion and beauty looks to her name, her latest Cannes appearance is truly singular. Emily Ratajkowski’s bangs, newly cut and fluffed up for a maximally sultry effect, will inspire plenty to run out and get a lash-grazing fringe of their own for the summer.

Ratajkowski’s new bangs come courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Jennifer Yepez. She and EmRata have a long (and very successful) working relationship, collaborating on calling-card hairstyles, like Ratajkowski’s Met Gala appearances in 2021, 2019, and 2018. “Back in Cannes with a bang,” Yepez captioned a video of Ratajkowski fluffing up her hair and vamping for the camera behind the scenes. The wispy bangs appear to be a full-on cut, but Ratajkowski’s pulled off some quick-change magic before. For New Year’s Eve 2022, she took a pair of more voluminous bangs out for a one-night test drive — they vanished soon after, indicating these new bangs might be a temporary accessory, too.

The bangs are much blunter and straighter (more truly banglike!) than many of the currently trending bang styles like curtain bangs and bottleneck bangs, which gives Ratajkowski’s hair more of a retro feel. While the ends are undoubtedly tapered to flatter the face and blend the fringe in, they’re distinct from their more popular counterparts.

To complement the Yepez-styled glossy waves and tousled bangs (not to mention her black bead-studded naked dress), makeup artist Patrick Ta gave the model/actor some thoroughly modern cosmetic touches. Her famously plumped lips got some special liner-lipstick treatment for a matte finish while the seaside event was acknowledged through plenty of rosy, summer-y blush. Ta let fans in on the star products used for the contemporary bombshell look, including the wildly luminous balm he used to highlight her collarbones, shoulders, and decolletage.

Edward Berthelot/GC Images/Getty Images

If you’re looking for a chic, aesthetic-altering change with minimal time and financial commitment, a set of long, wispy bangs is a perfect choice. If you end up hating them, it’s only a handful of weeks before they can be successfully camouflaged with layers. If you find yourself totally enamored with the new fringe, you’re in luck, too — all you need are some regular trims to maintain a sensual ingenue look just like Ratajkowski’s.

To get the look further, shop the hero products Ta used below.

