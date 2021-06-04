Attention makeup lovers far and wide: Parick Ta Beauty just launched its new Major Dimension Collection, which is the brand’s first foray into the eye category. The coveted collection includes a 12-pan eye shadow palette and four gel liners in neutral hues. Naturally, the iconic makeup artist and entrepreneur shared the exciting news on Instagram via a series of photos and videos that show off the stunning shades and textures.

Speaking of which: In the eye shadow palette, you’ll find a variety of neutral colors that are amazing for creating a host of different makeup looks, both glam and natural. The buttery-soft shadows come in matte, metallic, and pearl finishes — and as if that wasn’t enough, it also comes with two cream bases that are great for layering powders on top of.

As for the eyeliners, you have four shades to choose from, including Black, which has a satin finish, Deep Bronze (metallic), Rich Brown, and Cream (both matte). Ta and his team designed this liner to have the easy glide and full coverage that you get from liquid formulas — but in pencil form. Additionally, despite being made to last all day, it features moisturizing ingredients like dimethicone and synthetic beeswax, so it won’t get chalky or dry out over time.

According to a press release obtained by TZR, Ta recommends using the different textures in the palette to create a dimensional look — and then layering with one of the precision gel liners for added depth. He also advises using your fingers to apply the metallic and pearl shadows if you want a super-pigmented finish, and on the flip side, a synthetic brush for a softer and more diffused effect.

If you want to see Ta using the products in action, head on over to the brand’s Instagram, where you’ll find a tutorial of him creating a mesmerizing smoky eye with the new products. It seems fans are already obsessing over the collection, seeing as the comments section is littered with messages like: “Omg sooooo good😍,” “I have not been this excited for an eyeshadow palette in a few years😍,” and “Wow. This is perfection 😍😍.”

Need some new eye makeup in your life? You can shop the Major Dimension Eye Shadow Palette for $68, as well as the Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliners for $26 each, on both patricktabeauty.com and sephora.com now.