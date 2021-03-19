Kristen Bell Just Got On Board 2021's Biggest Hair Trend

Kristen Bell is at the top of the list of celebrities who seem like they’d serve as great best friends. She’s starred in TV classics from Veronica Mars to The Good Place and, during quarantine, the actor helped launch the super playful CBD brand Happy Dance. In her latest move however, she’s serving up springtime hair inspiration with her new look see. Yes, according to Instagram, Kristen Bell adopted the buzzy bangs trend, the latest in a long line of celebrities.

Though Bell’s Instagram post showing off her new chop didn’t actually acknowledge her new style, the photo is a close-up on her face, so it’s hard to miss the wispy new fringe framing her face. In her post Bell included a pep talk to her followers, writing: “Good morning beautiful soul. You are wonderful. Whether today is breeze, or heavy and rough, I'm rooting for you. You're the only you we've got, and you are enough. It's ridiculous how enough you are. XO” While many commenters were appreciative of Bell’s words of encouragement, especially during such a hard time, plenty commented on her new look too. One fan wrote “This hair is so beautiful on u. (Well I mean u would look beautiful bald too lol).” Others were stunned by the change, with one writing “Omg, I did not recognize you in this pic 😆.”

If you’re considering wispy bangs, Bell’s are a great reference point — with heavier volume on the sides making for a more natural-looking shape. Adding to the list of elements drawing attention to the top half of Bell’s face are her big, metal-rimmed glasses, and deep black, super dramatic lashes. The rest of her skin looks nearly bare — but very glowy — and her lips are a pretty bubblegum pink. Check out the look below — and save it for your next salon appointment.