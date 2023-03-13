Sequins and crystals have been a reoccurring trend on the runway for awhile now, so it comes as no small surprise that the look would be all over award season’s biggest evening as well. Indeed, the scene at the 95th Academy Awards was filled with gowns that sparkle, and shine — and while the 2023 Oscars embellished dresses are certainly breathtaking from a distance, many deserve a closer look.

Take Nicole Kidman and Elizabeth Olsen, who both arrived on the champagne carpet (yes, this year it’s a thing!) in moody black dresses — custom Armani Privé and Givenchy, respectively — that shimmer with every movement. Jennifer Connelly also went the all noir route in Louis Vuitton, although her number boasted just a hint of bold blingy accents along the neckline.

Additionally, there was a number of super spangly creations that beautifully reflected light from every angle: see Fan Bingbing in Tony Ward couture, and Michelle Williams in Chanel couture. Ana de Armas, too, arrived in a dreamy, glittering Louis Vuitton piece which, as she told told E! News corespondent Laverne Cox, took 1,000 painstaking hours to create.

Head-to-toe glamorous paillettes were also a reoccurring theme, as spotted on Malala Yousafzai (in Ralph Lauren), Kate Hudson (Rodarte), and Jessica Chastain (custom Gucci). The vibe was straight up Old Hollywood — a fitting choice for such an evening, no?

See these looks and more of the evening’s best bejeweled dress moments ahead.

Jessica Chastain

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Chastain wore custom Gucci.

Michelle Williams

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Williams wore Chanel Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Nicole Kidman

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Kidman wore custom Armani Privé.

Kate Hudson

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Hudson wore Rodarte and Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.

Jennifer Connelly

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Connelly wore Louis Vuitton.

Elizabeth Olsen

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Olsen wore Givenchy and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Salma Hayek

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Hayek wore Gucci.

Malala Yousafzai

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Yousafzai wore Ralph Lauren.

Ana de Armas

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

De Armas wore Louis Vuitton.

Fan Bingbing

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Bingbing wore a Tony Ward Spring/Summer 2023 Couture dress and Tyler Ellis clutch.

Allison Williams

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Williams wore Giambattista Valli Fall/Winter 2022 Couture and Fred Leighton jewelry.