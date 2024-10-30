Blurred lips have been one of 2024’s standout beauty trends, with brands like Westman Atelier, Huda Beauty, and Violette_FR among those with recently launched feel-good formulas. What everyone’s loving about these matte-yet-moisturized lips is just how effortless they look for every occasion. While celebrities like Greta Lee have cosigned the trend, it didn’t truly peak until the year’s premiere party girl added her name to the list — in the most official way. Earlier this month, Charli XCX was announced as the newest Valentino Beauty ambassador to help launch the luxe beauty brand’s Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lip Color. Since then she’s been sporting the blurry lip all over, from editorial shoots and her Sweat tour to red carpet events. So naturally she kept the look going while attending the 2024 WSJ Innovator Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 29th — this time in an unexpectedly autumnal soft red shade.

For the New York City fete, where the 365 singer mingled with other trendsetting celebrities like Ariana Grande and Emily Ratajkowski, she wowed in a backless black dress with her black hair styled into smooth waves. But it was her warm-toned, soft red lip that really stole the show. Paired with luminous skin (foundation where?), black liquid liner, and her signature fluffy brows, the color was saturated enough to be a standout, but the blurred finish created that worn-in, low maintenance look that is befitting for Brat girls everywhere.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charli’s full makeup look was created by artist Yasmin Istanbouli, who has been working with the 2024 WSJ Innovator Awards honoree (she took home an award for her outstanding achievements in music) throughout the tour as well as her campaigns for Valentino Beauty. Istanbouli has proudly posted the singer sporting the Spike Buttery Matte Lip Color in a few different shades, like Better Crying in a Limo (a peachy nude hue) and Culture in the Streets (a cool, mauve-y rose), but last night’s lip was distinctly more dramatic. Although the makeup expert has yet to disclose exactly what she used on the “Apple” singer, Undressed Velvet, a diffused red with warm undertones, looks similar.

This lipstick, or a similar shade, with its depth and warmth yet unfussy finish is a great option for fall and winter glam that feels effortless and lived-in. In fact, it just might replace your glossy brown lip as your seasonal go-to.