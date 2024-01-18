Every major live event says this, but in the case of the Super Bowl, anything can happen. Viewers have watched once-in-a-lifetime musical performances, ad spots that instantly became part of our cultural cannon, and soul-affirming underdog victories — it is, after all, a sporting event. This year’s game promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a career-spanning Halftime show starring Usher. But there’s another fan-favorite popping up, and it’s making a serious splash. The 2024 e.l.f. Super Bowl commercial might go down in history as one of the best-executed of all time, and it once again taps some serious talent for a bit of mid-game fun.

While most of the plot details are under tight wraps until the football game on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, what the beloved cosmetics brand has revealed is enough to get excited about now. The 30-second commercial is directed by Zach Woods, who you already know from his fantastically deadpan delivery on The Office and HBO’s Silicon Valley. The primary product featured is e.l.f.’s best-selling Halo Glow Liquid Filter, a mega-viral complexion product that took over TikTok — and this writer’s makeup bag — last year. Meanwhile, though, the human stars of the commercial are still yet-to-be-revealed, so you already know it’s going to be someone major.

The company really set the bar high with last year’s spot, written by White Lotus (and School Of Rock, the greatest film ever made) creator Mike White and starring Jennifer Coolidge. That commercial centered around the truly remarkable sticking power of the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer, almost instantly becoming a breakout moment of the entire Super Bowl. In the ad, she plays up the tacky texture of the primer, accidentally getting nearly every product on her overflowing vanity stuck to her dewy face.

e.l.f. Cosmetics eyes.lips.face.sticky Ad Campaign

Prepare for more makeup-centric fun in just a few weeks. Super Bowl LVIII airs on CBS on Feb. 11 live from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. It’s still unclear exactly which teams will face off for the Lombardi Trophy (which, fun fact, is sterling silver and made by Tiffany & Co.), but by the sounds of things, the commercials will make it an exciting game no matter what.

Stay tuned for more details as they emerge.