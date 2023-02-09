A Venn diagram comparing makeup fans and football fans might not quite be a perfect circle — until you factor in the power of Jennifer Coolidge. She’s wildly influential both on-screen and off, so who better to inaugurate e.l.f. Cosmetics’ very first television commercial? In the game’s second quarter, expect to see Coolidge’s familiar (and very dewy) face exploring the power of the brand’s Power Grip Primer. And if Coolidge doing her best baby dolphin impression and the distinct background music makes you miss her as Tanya on The White Lotus, here’s why — the e.l.f. cosmetics Super Bowl commercial was actually co-written by show creator Mike White.

In the commercial’s first teaser trailer, just released on Feb. 9 ahead of the Sunday night game, Coolidge is seen applying and gushing over the product in her trademark breathy coo, marveling at both the glow and the gripping powder of the tacky-to-the-touch primer. “I look like a dolphin...like a baby dolphin!” she declares to the mirror like a seasoned beauty TikTokker. There’s no better way to launch the brand’s TV debut than with the Power Grip Primer, too. Flick through TikTok’s beauty content for more than a few minutes and you’ll come across someone using the primer in a get-ready-with-me or a best-of video — it’s actually the number-one best-selling primer in the U.S., in fact, in large part thanks to its ever-viral reputation and reviews.

Jennifer Coolidge wins the Big Game in e.l.f. Cosmetics' First-Ever Commercial for Power Grip Primer e.l.f. Cosmetics

Coolidge herself is a big fan of the primer IRL, sharing in a press release that she loves its sticky grip and glow-boosting properties. “I’ve always been passionate about vegan and cruelty-free beauty. Years ago, I studied makeup artistry and that really shaped my relationship with beauty,” shared Jennifer Coolidge. “I adore e.l.f. Cosmetics’ accessible, incredible products.”

In tandem with the commercial’s airing, e.l.f. is releasing a special limited-edition, $33 “Dolphin Skin” bundle exclusively on elfcosmetics.com, featuring the brand’s biggest hits: the Power Grip Primer, Halo Glow Liquid Filter and O FACE Satin Lipstick. But of course, no one would blame you if you wanted to get your hands on Coolidge’s beloved tacky-to-the-touch primer now — what better way to ensure flawless coverage for those Super Bowl watch parties?