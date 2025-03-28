At this point in the year, spring break season is officially activated. Despite the still-chilly temps, everyone seems to be booking a warm-weather getaway, whether they are still in school or not. Even celebrities got the memo. Dua Lipa for instance has been spotted this week frolicking around Sydney in between shows for her Radical Optimism Tour, which runs through fall. Amidst said frolicking, the singer channeled all manner of vacay vibes with her flirty and fun bikini style.

To start, Lipa was seen beachside with friends on Mar. 27, taking in some sunshine and rest after her stadium performance the night before. Her barely-there bikini (from cult favorite swim brand Frankies Bikinis) was a standout thanks to its whimsical ruffled polka dot style. As a cover-up, Lipa paired the suit with an olive green slip skirt and oval sunnies. A day later, on Mar. 28, Lipa stayed on theme in a light and bright star-print bikini from her Radical Optimism apparel collection. The red and teal colorway matched her terry cloth beach towel.

Unfortunately, both suits are currently sold out. However, Lipa’s fun-loving, print-heavy bikini style is still easy to emulate this spring and summer, no matter where you find yourself on your next vacation.

Ahead, check out the singer’s latest looks as well as a few suits to shop to channel her “radically optimistic” aesthetic.