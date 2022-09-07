Dua Lipa’s main character moment is just beginning. Sure, she already has multiple hit albums, global tours, and countless high-dollar ad campaigns under her (designer) belt — but true fans know the Future Nostalgia singer’s demand is so overwhelming, that she’s only just begun to reach critical mass. Every day, it seems, Lipa debuts something new and exciting for her 86 million Instagram followers, and her latest look is kicking up serious excitement. Dua Lipa’s side bangs updo may look familiar to anyone who attended a homecoming dance between 2007-2014, but her high-fashion twist on the classic style turns it into something completely fresh.

Lipa’s sexy, touseled updo certainly fit the vibe of the evening. Along with some VIP guests, she was celebrating YSL Beauty’s new Libre Eau De Parfume fragrance of which she’s the face. Described as a bold, feminine fragrance made for those who “live by their own rules”, the sensual scent is a perfect match for the libertine Lipa — and her penchant for sultry beauty moments. To complement the sweeping updo, Lipa and her glam team opted for a silvery, ethereal smoky eye and a rich, defined lip. All combined, it’s one of her most striking looks yet. It also happens to be deeply on-trend — the hair and makeup immediately call to mind a ‘90s-era Pamela Anderson, an aesthetic that’s made a major resurgence in 2022.

For the Paris-based party, the Grammy Award-winner called in a tried and true team of stylists and artists to bring the vision to life. Celebrity hairstylist Rio Sreedharan — he’s worked with other iconic A-listers like Naomi Campbell, FKA Twigs, and Kerry Washington — pulled Lipa’s hair back into a loose bun secured and teased at the crown of her head, allowing free-flowing pieces to hang beneath. Just below that big bump of volume, Lipa’s piece-y side bangs fall coquettishly over one smoky eye.

Celebrity makeup artist Samantha Lau created the seductive Parisienne look on Lipa’s eyes, cheeks, and lips and though it’s not specified exactly which products were used, there’s a solid chance it was all YSL Beauty.

2022 has seen something of a side-bang renaissance thanks to tastemakers like Lori Harvey, Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, and, of course, Dua Lipa. While the modern version is decidedly thinner and not as forehead-spanning as the original, 2022 side-bangs still make a statement — and straddle the line between contemporary and vintage. And if hearing Laguna Beach-era side-bangs described as “vintage” makes you feel some type of way, you’re not alone — just avoid that TikTok yearbook trend at all costs and it’ll pass.