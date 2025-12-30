Dua Lipa had an eventful 2025. The British pop star spent the better part of the year traveling around the world on the Radical Optimism tour. Yet somehow, she managed to launch a skin care line, accept Kosovo citizenship, hang on to her crown as the Queen of Vacationing, and announce her engagement to boyfriend Callum Turner while doing so. With 2026 rapidly approaching, the laidback overachiever dropped one of her famous Instagram photo dumps to revisit a few of those milestone moments — including a sparkly French manicure that makes for some pretty perfect NYE nail inspo.

In the second of 20 slides, Lipa is seen embracing Turner close-up, her hand (featuring the stunning 2-carat rock) on his cheek. There’s also a glimpse of her manicure, via the pinky finger: A glittery silver French tip with a classic clear-pink base. The French appears to be in a cozy velvet finish, perfect for winter, while the silver hue is always a classic choice for New Year’s Eve.

The Saint Laurent ambassador has become something of a manicure muse. Frequently collaborating with nail artists including Michelle Humphrey and Mei Kawajiri, Lipa’s robust mani resume includes molten gold frames, mismatched blooming gel birthday nails, and trendy polka dots — and that’s just from this year.

Even after such a jam-packed 2025 filled with personal and professional milestones, the “Illusion” singer is showing no signs of slowing down; she captioned the throwback photo dump with “READY FOR 2026 - IT JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER!!!!!” No doubt that will include many more fabulous manicures.