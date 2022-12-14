Between Jennifer Lopez’s classic red lip and the festive chrome nail trend still going strong, it’s safe to say there’s no shortage of holiday beauty inspo at the moment. While you’re probably all set for December celebrations, there’s no harm in getting ahead on New Year’s Eve — and in fact, if it’s a show-stopping look you’re after, it really is time to start planning. To kick off your NYE beauty inspiration, look no further than Dua Lipa’s silver eye makeup, worn by the star for her performance at iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball concert in New York City.

The star took the stage in a silver bustier and high-waisted pants, with her makeup look matching the look’s metallic goddess vibes. Celebrity makeup artist Samantha Lau went full Y2K nostalgia with a silver frosted eye look, dragging the shadow past the outer corners of Lipa’s eyelids to give a dramatic, cat-eye effect. Lau — who regularly works with other cool-girl celebs like Simone Ashley, Bella Hadid, and Ziwe — dubbed the festive look “tinsel eyes” over on her Instagram. Though the artist didn’t disclose a breakdown of products used, it seems like she concentrated a combination of darker shades on the outer corners with silvery-blues on the center of the lids to really make the whole look pop.

As per usual, Lipa’s fluffy brows and long lashes completed the eye look, while Lau’s addition of neutral pink lipstick and blush balanced things beautifully. Hairstylist Chris Appleton (who also works with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian) brought even more drama by giving the singer a high, half-up ponytail and long, cascading waves.

There’s no denying that Lipa’s silvery moment is the perfect look for celebrating on New Year’s Eve, but shimmery eyes are also set to be a major trend throughout the upcoming year. Celebrity makeup artist Andrew Velazquez recently told TZR that glitter eyes will be everywhere in 2023. “With music festivals making a huge impact on pop culture, I see body glitter, body gleaming, and metallic accents adoring our anatomy,” the artist said.

If you want to go the extra mile, adding crystal or pearl embellishments, another burgeoning beauty trend for 2023, will certainly amp up your look. Tamar Klorman, the co-founder of Gen See Beauty, predicts that the Euphoria-inspired accents will continue their reign throughout the next year.