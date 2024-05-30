You know it’s going to be an exciting few weeks when Dua Lipa breaks out the summertime nail art. Like clockwork, the Radical Optimism singer pops up with some sort of intricate design, funky color combination, or trendy motif just in time for the warm weather, and she’s back at it again for yet another sunny season. Lipa’s checkerboard nails, posted to Instagram as part of a multi-picture photo dump, kicks her summer style off with serious flair — and they seamlessly bring one of fashion’s biggest trends over to the beauty sphere, too.

While Lipa has favored solid-color manicures through her most recent album era — she’s gravitated toward classic cherries, glossy blacks, and sleek nudes in particular — real fans know her heart lies with rich designs and trippy patterns. Who could forget her swirling tie-dye nails, or her charm-covered technicolor set? Lipa’s latest look is a return to playful form, from the pattern itself to the shades she chose to incorporate. Her long oval nails feature a classic checkerboard pattern, but some are done up in silver and black while others are a metallic pink and black. The entire manicure looks carefully hand-painted, with a glossy topcoat locking it all in.

The alternating color scheme adds yet another fun dimension to an already-exciting style, while the metallic polishes add a hint of futurism — a Lipa favorite — to the set as well. It’s unclear exactly which artist is behind this checkerboard look, but the smart bets are on U.K.-based manicurist Michelle Humphrey. She’s worked on so many of Lipa’s most noteworthy nail art as well as her simple, sophisticated manicures.

Of course, Lipa’s nails can be called a checkerboard pattern, but you could also describe the look as a racing flag design. Not only has moto-inspired fashion won the hearts of A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Janet Jackson, and Heidi Klum — the latter of which was just spotted at Monaco’s F1 Grand Prix event — but Lipa’s been known to wear a racing jacket or clunky biker boots on more than a few occasions.

With a simple Instagram post, Lipa might have just ushered in summer’s biggest nail art trend.