Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)

The ensemble provided Lipa a strong power-suit moment and she turned the look on its head with a rather unexpected piece: a stringy wrap-around bralette. The bikini style top, also from David Koma, featured a giant floral embellishment on one side and shimmered from underneath her orange co-ords. It was the perfect flirty addition to an otherwise stuffy workwear set. She finished off her nighttime look with a baguette-style shoulder bag and ring stacks on her fingers. The singer captioned the photo “last night 👐🏼👐🏼👐🏼👐🏼” from which one can infer that she loved her bold suiting look.

So far this season, celebrities have shown a strong affinity for the color orange. Earlier in July, Pose star Mj Rodriguez wore a citrus-colored top and leggings set while lounging around at home. Hailey Bieber embraced the bright hue while on vacation earlier this summer by way of these Yeezy slides. And, if you want to know how Gigi Hadid pulls off this shade, check out her pants from PrettyLittleThing. Given that tangerine is one of the trending colors for 2021, it’s no surprise so many stars are already wearing it. You, too, should give it a try.

Start by taking inspiration from Lipa’s outfit (you can shop similar pieces to her’s, below). If the bralette and blazer combo is not your fashion forte, you can swap the bra for a T-shirt. Alternatively, you can choose to wear a pair of bright orange bottoms, ditch the blazer, and keep your shirt neutral to balance out the bold shade. When in doubt, start small and opt for the color in accessories such as these Mansur Gavriel slides or Petit Kouraj’s mini fringe bag. Lastly, don’t forget to channel some of Lipa’s playfulness in your look with maximalist jewelry.

