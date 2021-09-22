Celebrities Are Keeping This Controversial Kitchen Trend Going Strong

Ask anyone their thoughts about the open kitchen shelving trend, and you’re bound to start a heated debate. It’s one of the most controversial looks out there right now, and has divided design enthusiasts for years. There are many reasons for that — it can (and usually does) look cool, and it’s a great way to open up a small kitchen. But it also has many cons: Shelves are nearly impossible to keep tidy and anything stored on them gets dirty faster, to name a few. Regardless of how divisive the trend may be, though, there’s one stylish group that remains firmly in favor of it. Yes, celebrities have given open shelves their stamp of approval, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be backing down any time soon.

In fact, there are some who are newly jumping on board, strongly hinting that the trend might be a lasting one after all (despite its fervent naysayers). Case in point: Drew Barrymore, who recently renovated her kitchen in light of her Flower Paint launch. The actor and entrepreneur included the detail throughout the room, opting to implement it through a wall of built-ins and vintage pieces. The effect was gorgeous, and, we’d argue, enough to convince anyone to give open shelves a try.

Though of course, she’s far from the only star in on the trend. From Tamera Mowry to Reese Witherspoon, celebrities with all kinds of homes and styles are adopting the look (or have been touting it for years), making a strong case for even the biggest doubters to give it a go. Ahead, a few of TZR’s favorite examples.

Drew Barrymore’s Vintage Shelves

Barrymore’s newly renovated kitchen features open shelves in a few ways. Not only did she add a beautiful wall of built-ins, but she also included vintage furniture throughout to provide even more airy storage space.

Molly Sims’ Sleek White Shelves

It can be a challenge to keep open shelves looking neat and clean, but Sims seems to have no problem. That’s undoubtedly thanks to her style choice: Sleek white stacked boards that add a sense of tidiness and simplicity to the look.

Tamera Mowry’s Partially Open Shelves

Mowry chose a non-committal look with her open shelves that’s ideal for people who aren’t ready to dive in headfirst. Rather than going with an entirely open setup, she chose cabinets with glass panels. In between, she has two small shelves that provide space for decorations and any small, extra dishes.

Reese Witherspoon’s Large Rustic Shelves

Witherspoon went with a rustic approach for her open shelving that creates a dramatic effect in her kitchen. The Legally Blonde alum’s white walls pop against the dark wood pieces, especially since she chose to add extra long boards against the simple backsplash.

Cameron Diaz’s Small Shelves

If you love the look of true open shelves but don’t think it’ll work as a true storage option, follow Diaz’s lead. The Avaline founder included the trend in her kitchen, but in a smaller way: With two shelves flanking her range hood. That way, you can use them for decor, but not have to figure out how to make all your dishes look good.

Martha Stewart’s Open Cabinets

If Martha Stewart herself gives open shelves her blessing, you know they’re here to stay. That said, the lifestyle guru gave the trend a polished update in her kitchen — rather than simple stacked shelves, she incorporated cabinets sans doors.