Julia Roberts is really taking the promotion of her latest movie, After The Hunt, seriously. The actor stepped out in an outfit emblazoned with embellished William Shakespeare motifs as she arrived to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday evening. The reason for the head-scratching look? Another tribute to Luca Guadagnino, the director behind the tense drama which hits theaters this month.

Fans may remember that back in August, when Roberts touched down in Italy for the Venice Film Festival, the Hollywood icon was photographed in a grey knit cardigan featuring Guadagnino’s face — almost distracting from the fact that she was also the first-ever celebrity to carry Michael Rider’s New Luggage handbag for Celine.

A new version of the infamous knit returned to the spotlight on Wednesday as the 57-year-old arrived to the Midtown Manhattan studios, peeking out from underneath her eye-catching coat. On Instagram, Roberts’ longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart explained that the knitted Guadagnino sweater was her client’s idea. “Julia wanted to make them to celebrate After The Hunt’s fabulous director and cast, so I asked my friend Jeff Vespa — who has photographed Luca many times — to design them with me, and then Jeff just made it all happen. Then Julia came up with the name ‘twinship knits’ based on [us all] sometimes twinning. And yes, there will be more collaborations to come for all kinds of sweaters!”

As for the Shakespeare tie-in? The black longline coat, designed by New York-based brand Libertine, nods to the Italian director’s uncanny resemblance to the English playwright.

Getty Images

Getty Images

"I was up all night," the actor joked to Colbert, miming knitting actions, when asked about the garment on air.

While quirky in theory, Stewart ensured the oversized sweater dress was ready for waiting photographers with the addition of Jimmy Choo pumps and Wolford nylon tights, a Chopard watch, and tinted sunglasses by Tribal. The mom-of-three also carried a sleek Numèro Dix black leather handbag by Polène. Industry favorite hairstylist Serge Normant was on hand to sweep her auburn hair into a loose up-do with face-framing side bangs, while her go-to makeup artist Genevieve Herr was enlisted for a subtle and understated beauty look.

Roberts’ Libertine look (+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

Receiving a standing ovation as she joined the host, Roberts had slipped into an immaculately-tailored grey suit which paid homage to one of her most famous looks ever: the era-defining Giorgio Armani suit and tie ensemble worn to the Golden Globe Awards in 1990.

On Wednesday, Roberts’ updated power suit was accentuated by a tie adorned with embellished vintage brooches — a styling cue she had tried out earlier in the week for the New York premiere of the movie too.

Getty Images

Getty Images

As she does the rounds of studios in New York City, Roberts also stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week in a head-to-toe Celine look by Rider comprised of a black blazer, crisp white button down, and straight leg denim.

Getty Images

After The Hunt, which also stars Andrew Garfield, Chloe Sevigny, and Ayo Edebiri, will be released on October 10 in theatres nationwide before its Amazon Prime launch later this month.