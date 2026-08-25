On August 25, 2026, Dolly Parton’s family announced the legendary artist’s death. Parton was 80 years old. The news came directly from a video posted to Parton’s official Instagram account, in which her nephew and head of security for over two decades, Bryan Seaver, shared the heartbreaking news.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality,” said Seaver. “It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light, and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by [her late husband of 58 years] Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens.”

Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“At Dolly’s request, a small private service will be held for immediate family. Dolly’s fans and friends are encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media by tagging @DollyParton or by leaving a message at www.dollyparton.com,” read an official press release. “In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at www.imaginationlibrary.com.”

The country music legend began her music career in 1956 and went on to release her debut studio album, Hello, I’m Dolly, in 1967. She would go on to deliver an incredible 49 solo studio albums throughout her life — perhaps most notably, 1974’s Jolene, which dominated the charts and gifted the world with timeless hits like its title track and “I Will Always Love You.”

Parton’s passing comes just a few days after she had shared a statement with People, providing an update on her health: “As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl. You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this...it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health.” She continued, “Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’! You know me — as I’ve often said — I’ve dreamed myself into a corner and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can see everything come to life.”

Dolly Parton performs at the 1981 Academy Awards. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Beyond her outstanding musicianship, Parton also cemented a Hollywood legacy in the 1980s after making her feature film debut in 9 to 5 alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. She famously wrote a song of the same name for the beloved movie, earning a nomination for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards and later inspiring a Tony-nominated, cult-classic jukebox Broadway musical in 2009. Though the track didn’t win her a trophy in 1981, the ceremony honored Parton with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award just last year, recognizing her lifelong devotion to philanthropy via her Imagination Library and Dollywood Foundation — both of which are focused on driving educational success for children and families.

Parton also starred in major projects like 1989’s Steel Magnolias, 1984’s Rhinestone, and — most famously for the Gen Z crowd — Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana television series alongside her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

In 2005, Parton was named a Living Legend by the Library of Congress and received the National Medal of Arts. The following year, she received a Kennedy Center Honor. In 2011, she was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, marking one of 11 Grammy wins total. She was nominated for 52 Grammy Awards throughout her career.

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Beyond her illustrious artistry, Parton was also one of the most fabulous style icons of all time, to say the least. She famously rejected entertainment executives’ requests to tone down her look and dress more “classy.” In a 2025 sit-down interview with the Country Music Hall of Fame, Parton remarked, “Who wants to look classy? Leave that to the classy people. I’m in a class of my own.”

Known for her glitzy onstage attire, sky-high blonde hair, bright eyeshadow, and hyper-feminine aesthetics, Parton’s dedication to staying true to her authentic self broke the mold for future generations, proving that just because a woman wears flashy outfits and sports glamorous ‘dos doesn’t mean she’s incapable of being a boss. All while looking exceptionally fashionable and writing some of the greatest music in history, Parton also fought — and retained — total ownership of her creative property and built a massive multimedia empire (including her Tennessee theme park Dollywood), making herself a successful self-made businesswoman.

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images

Seaver continued in the video announcement, “Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest.”