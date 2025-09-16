In TZR’s Face Time, celebrities and tastemakers share the nitty-gritty details of their beauty and wellness routines — from holy-grail products to non-negotiable treatments.

With a prolific career that spans a blockbuster action franchise, thrillers, and rom-coms, Michelle Monaghan has established herself as quite the versatile actor. It doesn’t hurt that she has the sort of classic radiance previously reserved for Old Hollywood stars. In fact, Monaghan’s face was a point of reference in Carrie Coon’s iconic monologue as Laurie Duffy in the Season 3 finale of The White Lotus. “I am glad you have a beautiful face,” she said tearfully to Monaghan, who played soap actor Jaclyn Lemon.

At 49, the Iowa-born star’s glowy complexion has not wavered, thanks in large part to her inside-out approach to beauty. “For me, beauty is holistic,” she says to TZR. “It's [about] making choices that make me feel good on the inside. It's making choices that I can add to my routine topically that make me feel great and look great.”

It comes as no surprise then, that heavy-hitting beauty brands are tapping The Mission Impossible star left and right. Most recently, U Beauty recruited Monaghan to serve as its Global Brand Ambassador and the face of its latest product campaign for the new The SMOOTH Dynamic Wrinkle Defense Serum.

When discussing her relationship with the luxury skin care brand (which was founded in 2019 by OG fashion blogger Tina Chen Craig), Monaghan is quick to explain that her journey with U Beauty started long before she was approached for a business partnership. While on set for a film project, the actor was introduced to the brand’s cult-favorite Resurfacing Compound. “[The makeup artist] gave me some and I started using it regularly. Within about a week to 10 days, I couldn't believe that I was seeing visible results. I felt like my dark spots had been lifted. I definitely saw a diminished pore size, and I've been using that religiously for several years now, and I love the product.”

For Monaghan, the partnership is a seamless one as U Beauty’s commitment to multi-tasking, effective formulas aligns with her said holistic and minimalist approach to beauty. “For me, at this particular age and time in my life where I'm looking in the mirror and seeing wrinkles and fine lines and sun damage, [it’s great] to be able to lean on a brand like U Beauty that has done the scientific research that is targeted, preventative, and essentially future-proof. The good skin that I have is the companion that I want for the rest of my life.”

Ahead, Monaghan shares the essentials that make up her beauty and wellness routines.

On Her Morning Skin Care Routine

“I'll get in the shower, I cleanse, jump out and apply Resurfacing Compound and The SMOOTH Serum. Sometimes I will apply the SUPER Hydrator. Sometimes I just skip to the Multimodal SPF because I love the sunscreen. It is a multitasker and I've always loved that in any product, but that one I love specifically because it obviously protects my skin, but it's also moisturizing. It's the last thing I put on before I use my makeup. It acts as a lovely little primer for my makeup and it has a blurring effect on the skin. So it evens out my skin tone.

And then I drink lemon water in the morning as well. And again, one of those things that I feel like helps you kickstart your gut, cleanses you from the inside out, and then I'll have my coffee a little later.”

On Her Nighttime Skin Care Routine

“So my nighttime routine is The Mantle Skin Conditioning Wash. I love using it with this new device that I just discovered called The Foreo. It's a silicone brush thing and it just vibrates all over your skin. The Mantle has a really nice slip. Then I use the Resurfacing Compound and The SMOOTH again, then SUPER Hydrator, and the RETURN Eye Concentrate, and lights out. I'm usually asleep by 8:30 or 9:00 p.m. I'm a morning person and sleep is king. I drink a dandelion tea at night. I'm a big fan of dandelion tea.”

On Her Makeup Must-Haves

“My makeup routine is also very minimal, but I think impactful. I have been using a Cle de Peau concealer stick. I love it. It also has built-in SPF, which I love. I do a swipe of Glossier Boy Brow, and maybe an eyelash curler. I don't typically wear mascara. I love the Charlotte Tilbury lip liner, but I also just discovered Mary Phillips’ new line, which I'm excited about. I have the palette. I don't know how to use all the highlighters and all that, so it's taking me time. But I love the texture of the product and I love how natural it is. I also like her little lip liner to fill in the lips. It reminds me of the ‘90s spice pencil we all know. It always just enhances your natural lip.

I love anything that's a little lip to cheek, like the RMS product. I [apply it with] my fingers. I'm also obsessed with Ciele, the Flush and Protect, which is really lovely. They also do highlighters. So throughout the day, I’m reapplying sunscreen. When I'm on set and we need to add more color or more of this, I always push them in the direction of makeup with SPF because I feel like I'm getting done what I need to do in front of camera, but I'm also able to be safe and be additive. I use those products a lot, especially during filming The White Lotus.”

On Her Hair Routine

“I did notice, because I'm peri-menopausal, I started to lose hair in a few different places and it freaked me out because I've not had that experience except post-pregnancy. So I started taking these supplements by OMI. They're hair growth peptides and they absolutely work. I'm so happy to just share that and not gatekeep that.

I also love a Goldwell mask. It's called Bond Pro. What I love about it is takes 60 seconds. My hair is color treated right now, and when I'm shooting, it goes through the dryer, the hot iron, all of it. It takes a lot of heat. So when I'm not working, I really try to just focus on repairing it, and that is a really reparative hair mask that doesn't have to sit in my hair for 10 minutes, which I don't really have time for. So I use that quite a bit.

And then when I get out of the shower, I typically put in Olaplex No 6 — it's the bond smoother. I go to bed and when I wake up my hair has a really nice natural texture. Then I take the Olaplex No 7 and I move it around. And I put it through my hair and the oil gives it a little bit of sheen. Sometimes, I’ll twist my hair, throw it in a bun, and give it a little bit more texture.”

On Her Wellness Routine

“So, I wake up at 5:30 in the morning. I meditate. I'm usually in the gym by 6:00 a.m. [doing] my Pilates or strength training or a run, whatever it is that I do. [...] I do switch it up. I try to do strength training twice a week. I try to do Pilates a couple of times a week. I'll always try to fit in a hike with a girlfriend or do a run or a workout with my daughter, something like that. Try to kill two birds with one stone. Overall, I’m about that multitasking.”