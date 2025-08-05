Jenna Ortega is the latest card-carrying member of the Aupen celebrity fan club. The brand, based between Singapore and Paris, has long since amassed a major cult following, and Ortega is the lucky star chosen to debut its new covetable one-of-a-kind pochette.

When out and about promoting season two, part one of her Netflix show Wednesday in Manhattan, the actor was seen carrying the Aupen Repurpose Pochette in Himalayan crocodile skin. The luxe ombré piece is priced at $100,000, having been created in collaboration between Aupen and LVMH Métiers d’Art.

The unveiling of the high-end purse comes after Aupen — an A list favorite known for its accessible accessories — signed a partnership with LVMH Métiers d’Art last summer which allowed the label to collaborate with LVMH’s unrivaled craftspeople and luxury producers.

While stopping by the Late Night With Seth Meyers studio in midtown on Tuesday, Ortega showcased the divinely-crafted bag alongside a custom deconstructed corset dress by Elena Velez, Black Suede Studio’s Millie woven mesh pumps, and a pavé Punk earring by Rainbow K.

Ortega is no stranger to Aupen, having previously been spotted with the popular Nirvana bag in chocolate brown under her arm — which retails for $420 — in February this year during fashion month.

The label debuted in November 2022 as a humble operation based in founder Nick Tan’s grandmother’s home in Singapore. It wasn’t long before it was seen on the arms of stars including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner, who catapulted the label into viral territory. By July 2024, LVMH had come calling to help boost the brand further.

Ortega wears the Aupen Nirvana in February 2025 Getty Images

It’s been a busy month for California-native Ortega, thanks to premieres, photo calls, and events around the globe ahead of Wednesday’s launch on the streaming platform this week.

So far, Ortega has already knocked it out of the park in Ashi Studio Couture, Givenchy, Vivienne Westwood, and Ann Demeulemeester, as well as another Elena Velez look.

On Monday, she kicked off the week strong while flexing her fashion chops in Willy Chavarria. While appearing on Good Morning America, she opted for a memorable and formidable look, in two layered, tailored blazers and a pencil skirt from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2026 show, teamed with a wide-brimmed black straw hat. Dramatic Cassia Nodo Alta satin platforms by Christian Louboutin and elongated Sly sunglasses by DEZI added a further air of mystery.

Getty Images

With their approach to Gen Z gothic glamour, Ortega and stylist Enrique Melendez continue to be a perfect match.