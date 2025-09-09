From Scarlett Johansson to a rare Mila Kunis appearance and more sneak peeks of Jonathan Anderson’s Dior thanks to Anya Taylor-Joy, the Toronto Film Festival has already brought out a whole host of perennially best dressed celebrities to the red carpet since kicking off on September 4.

The festival, which runs until September 14, is bursting at the seams with highly-anticipated premieres. Kirsten Dunst and Channing Tatum were in the Canadian city to unveil their true story-inspired crime drama Roofman. The entire cast of Rian Johnson's next Netflix ‘whodunnit’ Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery were in tow — as was the ensemble starring in Oscar winner Chloe Zhao's eagerly-awaited Hamnet.

And just like at the recently-wrapped Venice Film Festival, there’s also the screenings of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine, and Motor City, to name a few.

The buzzy programing line-up is making for a very fashionable parade of stars — read on to see who’s there and what they’re wearing.

Scarlett Johansson

For the premiere of Eleanor the Great, Johansson was resplendent in a custom pale pink silk chiffon Valentino gown by Alessandro Michele, with added sparkle courtesy of Messika jewels.

Mila Kunis

At the Wake Up Dead Man world premiere, Kunis was back in top form on the red carpet in a cream sculpted, open back satin crepe dress by Rhea Costa, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Anya Taylor-Joy

She’s a Dior girl. The actor joined her Sacrifice co-stars at the premiere, showcasing the artistry of Jonathan Anderson’s incoming Dior womenswear in this icy blue-hued origami fold gown.

Angelina Jolie

Sustainability advocate Jolie opted for the simple but stunning Housst double-breasted silk trench coat in chocolate brown from Gabriela Hearst’s current collection, given an extra oomph thanks to Cartier jewelry.

Kirsten Dunst

Dunst, no stranger to red carpet glamour, attended the premieres of Roofman in an effortlessly elegant lace off-the-shoulder gown from Julie de Libran’s Fall/Winter 2025 Couture collection. The Hollywood icon also debuted an ethereal Art Deco-leaning Valentino by Alessandro Michele gown from the Resort 2026 collection, both styled by Samantha McMillen.

Elizabeth Olsen

Olsen attended the premiere of Eternity alongside Miles Teller and Calum Turner, her castmates in the fantasy rom-com. For the red carpet outing, Olsen opted for the high-neck sequin Conlan dress by Emilia Wickstead and 14k white gold and platinum diamond earrings from the 1970s by Saidian Vintage Jewels.

Kerry Washington

From a red power suit to angelic white: Washington showed her red carpet range in a scarlet wool suit and leather bra from Gabriela Hearst’s Resort 2026 collection at the Variety Studio, before donning a draped pearl and crystal-encrusted silk gown by Zuhair Murad for the premiere of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Sydney Sweeney

For the premiere of her boxing biopic Christy, a custom Erdem-clad Sweeney was joined on the red carpet by Christy Martin herself.

Elle Fanning

Before decamping to the US Open finals over the weekend, Fanning graced the red carpet at TIFF for the Sentimental Value premiere in a Valentino look with Cartier jewels.

Cailee Spleeny

Priscilla star Spaeny is readying for her next big break, joining the ensemble cast of Wake Up Dead Man. Joining Daryl McCormack, Andrew Scott, Daniel Craig, Jeremy Renner, and Kunis at the Deadline Studio, the 27-year-old was angelic in a white lace Chloé set from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

Jessie Buckley

As the world awaits Hamnet, one of its lead talents — Irish actor Jessie Buckley who plays Agnes Shakespeare — satiated fans’ appetites in McQueen on the red carpet at the world premiere.

Charli XCX

The newly-wed performer, who is making her big screen debut in Sacrifice, attended the premiere in lace-trimmed Saint Laurent.

Tessa Thompson

Thompson, who’s reunited with Little Woods director Nia DaCosta to play the titular character in Hedda, opted for a pared-back and polished Brandon Maxwell Resort 2026 white dress topped with black leather cups.