Demi Moore’s style file is full of elegant ensembles. You can often find her wearing a sparkly ombré gown on the red carpet or a sleek jumpsuit when she’s off-duty — every single outfit is always put together in a thoughtful manner. Now, she’s using her creative eye and personal taste by designing her very own garments. Demi Moore’s swimwear collection with Andie is her first-ever design range of beach-ready suits. What’s more, the collection was inspired by Moore’s own collection of vintage pieces, so you can be sure that this range is 100% in line with her personal style. (If you’re unfamiliar with the brand Andie, it was founded in 2016 by Melanie Travis with a mission to create comfortable swimsuits that fit and flattered shoppers.)

For the collab, Moore and Andie’s Vice President of Brand and Design Michelle Copelman used Moore’s favorite vintage finds as a jumping off point in the design process. The goal was to work through the retro cuts and styles and modernize them for fit and comfort.

“Demi has quite a few playsuits from the 1930s and ‘40s, where it was all about emphasizing the feminine shape and making the wearer feel naturally beautiful,” Copelman tells TZR. “[We] met several times to discuss the inspiration for the collection. She was a part of every step of the design process, from sketches and silhouettes to fabric selection and finalizing the finishing touches.” The result? A range of high-quality bikinis and one-pieces that channel old Hollywood glamour with a modern, comfort-forward twist.

The collection includes a total of 10 styles, which are entirely new to the brand. Most pieces are offered in solid black and white colors, as well as the joyful Firework print that was co-designed by Moore. Price wise, you can expect to pay anywhere from $70 for a pair of skirt-style bikini bottoms to $155 for a vintage-inspired one-piece. For those wondering about Moore’s personal favorites from the collaboration, the actor is a fan of the ruffle-adorned Monaco bikini bottom, which she loves to pair with a bikini top or a bandeau.

This collab came about naturally as the actor was an early investor and fan of Andie. “Melanie Travis, the founder and CEO of Andie, approached Demi as she was building the company and shared her vision: create an easy swimsuit shopping experience and put women at the forefront,” Copelman says. The rest, as they say, is history — and the two developed a very close relationship since then. Moore fans will remember that in 2021, the actor and her three daughters starred in Andie’s TOGETHER campaign, sporting a few of the brand’s hero styles.

The first release is already available to shop online and in Andie’s pop-up stores across Sag Harbor, NY and Berkeley, CA. Keep scrolling to shop TZR’s favorite picks from the collab, ahead. Then, mark your calendar for the collection’s second release, which drops on July 15.

