Some beauty looks just make sense, like richer, cozier hair hues in winter or black nails during spooky season. Another can’t-miss combo? The holidays and anything sparkling. And while I’d argue there’s never a wrong time to wear glitter, this holiday season feels like an especially fitting time for your lips, cheeks, or lids to be more shimmery than ever. If you’re not sure how to try it without feeling like that little girl makeup meme, all you have to do is look to your favorite celebs for inspiration. For example, Dakota Johnson’s pink glitter eye makeup from Gucci’s 2024 gift campaign is chic and festive with a bit of edge to keep it cool — instead of like a craft project gone wrong.

Gucci shared the new campaign via Instagram on December 6, and the photos and videos feature Johnson alongside Kendall Jenner, Jessica Chastain, Julia Garner, Solange and Tina Knowles, and other stylish stars all dressed in cozy knits and shiny party attire. The Am I Ok? actor’s look, a pink embellished mini dress, might not be a part of the typical holiday palette — but it totally captures the merry vibe of the season. And with the makeup to match, it’s an unexpectedly perfect pairing for any fêtes you might have planned.

The makeup look was created by Georgie Eisdell, who’s painted famous faces like Jennifer Lawrence and Anya Taylor-Joy in addition to Johnson’s. The party-ready glam also features a satin-y rose lipstick and a glowing natural flush on her cheeks, but it’s the Madame Web star’s shimmering pale, pinky lavender eye makeup that takes center stage.

While Eisdell didn’t share the exact products used to get Johnson’s holiday glitter eye makeup look, it’s worth noting that Gucci’s Palette de Beauté Quatuor Eyeshadow Palette in the Limited Edition “Festive Glow” includes a very similar looking shade. “Pink Glow” in the palette is a near-perfect match to the pink eyeshadow she’s wearing. Add to that a slightly smoked-out liner for a glam-yet-grunge effect (a la Dua Lipa’s holiday-ready eye) and you’re all set to eat, drink, and be merry at any seasonal soirée.

Although this particular palette is currently sold out on Gucci’s site, you can still snag one on Saks Fifth Avenue for $69. If you’re on more of a drug store beauty budget, try e.l.f.’s Glitter Eyeshadow in “Fine as Fleck” for a similar effect for only $6 so you have a little leftover to splurge on gifts.