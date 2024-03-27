Even though Dakota and Elle Fanning have starred in only two blockbusters together, we’re certainly not devoid of any joint red carpet appearances from the sisters. Over their collective two decades of fame, the siblings have maintained a somewhat steady stream of publicly supporting each other’s projects and attending A-list affairs together, each time delivering a healthy dose of stellar outfit inspo. And with Dakota’s new series, Ripley dropping on Netflix on April 4, we knew another stylish sister moment was on the horizon. On March 26, Dakota and Elle stunned in contrasting looks at the show’s screening in New York, marking their first red carpet meet-up of the year.

Continuing her jam-packed promotional trail (which kickstarted earlier this month), Dakota arrived at the Crosby Street Hotel for an on-stage interview, followed by a cocktail after-party where the sisters posed for a photo op. The Ripley star looked effortlessly chic in a black sleeveless floor-length dress, coupled with a matching blazer tied casually around her waist. Hidden underneath the hem of her noir number peeped a pair of round toe pumps, also in black. The actor opted out of lots of bling and instead chose a silver multi-row bracelet as well as the Cartier Juste Un Clou Ring to round out her look.

Elle, on the other hand, went a slightly more colorful route in a red satin trench coat styled as a maxi dress. Looking just as effortlessly chic as her older sister, The Great actor tied the timeless outerwear around her waist and accessorized with a slew of sleek accessories. For starters, Elle slipped on a black pair of The Row’s New Almond Leather Pumps, which she paired with semi-sheer tights. Her carry-all of the evening was the sold-out Dalia shoulder bag, also courtesy of The Row. Taking style cues from her older sis, Elle also went for minimal jewelry. She embellished her OOTN with just a vintage-inspired watch and a classic red lip to match her eye-catching crimson topper.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

There are still a few days before Dakota’s limited series is available to stream on Netflix, so keep an eye out for another reunion from the Fanning sisters (on or off the red carpet). In the meantime, channel both Dakota and Elle’s latest looks with the curated edit below and don’t forget to binge-watch Ripley once April 4 rolls around.