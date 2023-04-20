Everyone as a child tends to look up to and copy their older siblings. Elizabeth Olsen knows this all too well, as she grew up with famous, and incredibly fashionable, twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. According to an interview on The Jess Cagle Show, the actor specifically wanted to adopt their boho-chic fashion aesthetic when she was younger. And even though the star admits she’s still captivated by their style, she’s now marching to the beat of her own sartorial drum. In fact, Olsen’s colorful outfit choices stand in stark contrast to her sisters’ signature black looks — just look at the yellow dress Olsen wore while promoting her new HBO series Love & Death for evidence.

On April 19, Olsen made an appearance on the Today Show to speak about her new show, which will premiere on April 27. She hit the streets of Manhattan in Proenza Schouler’s Yellow Crushed Matte Satin Dress from the label’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. On the runway, the model donned the number underneath a coordinating fuzzy yellow coat. However, Olsen took a different style approach for her outfit and instead had a black blazer resting on her shoulders. To keep the look from skewing over the top, the actor accessorized with simple black accessories, including sleek frames and polished pumps.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

That same day in the Big Apple, Olsen wore another vibrant, dopamine-boosting yellow outfit on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. This time, she opted for a striking suit from Lafayette 148 New York’s Spring 2023 collection. Olsen paired the matching piece with a simple black tank and pointy heels.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It seems like Olsen was on a mission to wear punchy shades for the rest of her media appearances, because her third and final outfit of the day was a fire-engine red look, as seen below. The actor styled the head-turning pieces with understated black heels and luxe jewelry.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Recreate Olsen’s bright, colorful style by shopping the yellow and red looks below.