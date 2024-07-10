(Celebrity)

Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Press Tour Style For ‘Twisters’ Covers All Of The Internet’s Favorite Trends

She’s pulling them off perfectly.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
If you’re an avid movie-goer, you know July is a jam-packed month for new releases. The beginning of the month delivered the latest horror film from A24 — MaXXXine, which stars Mia Goth, Lily Collins, and Elizabeth Debicki. On July 12, Fly Me To The Moon, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s rom-com based on the Apollo 11 moon landing hits theaters. Then, a week later, the highly-anticipated thriller Twisters fronted by Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones is released. While the press tours for Fly Me To The Moon and MaXXXine were relatively quick, Edgar-Jones just embarked on the third week of her Twisters trail, and so far, her promo-related attire is unsurprisingly stellar.

With the help of her notable stylist, Dani Michelle, who also works with Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Edgar-Jones started her latest promotional rotation in head-to-toe Schiaparelli (a strong start, no?). At an early screening of Twisters in Miami, the Normal People star surprised fans in a coral mini dress adorned with eye-catching gold nipples — a signature Schiaparelli statement. Fast forward to July, when her press tour really picked up speed in London. Over the span of 24 hours, Edgar-Jones styled a custom Vivienne Westwood gown, a fresh-off-the-runway Victoria Beckham number, full-on Gucci, as well as an en vogue shorts set.

Unfortunately, film lovers have to wait a few more days until the action-packed movie hits your nearest theater (mark your calendars for July 17). But luckily for style enthusiasts, the A-lister’s press tour is in full swing. Keep scrolling for Edgar-Jones’ best looks while promoting Twisters, and stay tuned to TZR for more to come.

July 9

Ricky Vigil/Getty Images Entertainment

Marking her third enviable ensemble of the day on July 9, Edgar-Jones was spotted around The Rosewood Hotel in a semi-sheer black button-down tucked into a floral midi skirt. She layered a lacy bra underneath her top which coordinated to her all-black accessories, most notably the Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag.

Mattpapz / BACKGRID

A few hours earlier, at BBC Radio 6, Edgar-Jones tapped into the celeb-approved elongated shorts trend with baggy ivory pleated shorts and a coordinating oversized blazer. She swapped her black Gucci handbag for another top-selling tote from the atelier: the Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Bag in off-white. Oval sunglasses and croc-embossed Khaite sandals rounded out her second OOTD.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Bright and early on July 9, the fashion muse attended a photo call for Twisters alongside her co-stars Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos. Edgar-Jones stunned in a navy asymmetrical midi dress sourced from the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2024 runway, which featured the occasional semi-sheer panel. She upped the glamorous ante with black semi-sheer tights and slingback pumps from Paris Texas.

July 8

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment

At the European premiere of Twisters, Edgar-Jones made her grand entrance in a custom brown corseted gown from Vivienne Westwood adorned with a black cape-like train.

July 5

@danixmichelle

During her detour to Dallas, Edgar-Jones went full country cool-girl in a double-denim set from Coperni. Instead of a pair of Beyoncé-approved cowboy boots, she opted for white chunky loafers from Gucci.

@danixmichelle

After exploring a bit of Dallas, Edgar-Jones changed into a belted romper from Max Mara in a western-inspired taupe hue.

July 2

@danixmichelle

In between press events in Miami, Edgar-Jones posed for a photo op in an all-white look courtesy of Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2024. Just like the original runway look, she paired ultra-wide-leg trousers with a lacy bralette and an extended neck tie.

June 24

@danixmichelle

For her second pleated shorts ‘fit of the Twisters tour, she once again styled long ivory bottoms that stretched below her knee with a black tube top — perfect selections for the scorching Miami heat. She gave her black-and-white co-ord a luxurious flair with snakeskin slingback heels from Khaite.

Manny Hernandez/WireImage/Getty Images

Even though she looked ready for a Schiaparelli runway show, Edgar-Jones actually attended an intimate Twisters screening in Miami wearing a gold nipple-embellished little coral dress, Spring 2024 ivory heels, and a cropped fringe overcoat.