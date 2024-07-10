If you’re an avid movie-goer, you know July is a jam-packed month for new releases. The beginning of the month delivered the latest horror film from A24 — MaXXXine, which stars Mia Goth, Lily Collins, and Elizabeth Debicki. On July 12, Fly Me To The Moon, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s rom-com based on the Apollo 11 moon landing hits theaters. Then, a week later, the highly-anticipated thriller Twisters fronted by Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones is released. While the press tours for Fly Me To The Moon and MaXXXine were relatively quick, Edgar-Jones just embarked on the third week of her Twisters trail, and so far, her promo-related attire is unsurprisingly stellar.

With the help of her notable stylist, Dani Michelle, who also works with Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Edgar-Jones started her latest promotional rotation in head-to-toe Schiaparelli (a strong start, no?). At an early screening of Twisters in Miami, the Normal People star surprised fans in a coral mini dress adorned with eye-catching gold nipples — a signature Schiaparelli statement. Fast forward to July, when her press tour really picked up speed in London. Over the span of 24 hours, Edgar-Jones styled a custom Vivienne Westwood gown, a fresh-off-the-runway Victoria Beckham number, full-on Gucci, as well as an en vogue shorts set.

Unfortunately, film lovers have to wait a few more days until the action-packed movie hits your nearest theater (mark your calendars for July 17). But luckily for style enthusiasts, the A-lister’s press tour is in full swing. Keep scrolling for Edgar-Jones’ best looks while promoting Twisters, and stay tuned to TZR for more to come.

July 9

Ricky Vigil/Getty Images Entertainment

Marking her third enviable ensemble of the day on July 9, Edgar-Jones was spotted around The Rosewood Hotel in a semi-sheer black button-down tucked into a floral midi skirt. She layered a lacy bra underneath her top which coordinated to her all-black accessories, most notably the Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag.

Mattpapz / BACKGRID

A few hours earlier, at BBC Radio 6, Edgar-Jones tapped into the celeb-approved elongated shorts trend with baggy ivory pleated shorts and a coordinating oversized blazer. She swapped her black Gucci handbag for another top-selling tote from the atelier: the Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Bag in off-white. Oval sunglasses and croc-embossed Khaite sandals rounded out her second OOTD.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Bright and early on July 9, the fashion muse attended a photo call for Twisters alongside her co-stars Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos. Edgar-Jones stunned in a navy asymmetrical midi dress sourced from the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2024 runway, which featured the occasional semi-sheer panel. She upped the glamorous ante with black semi-sheer tights and slingback pumps from Paris Texas.

July 8

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment

At the European premiere of Twisters, Edgar-Jones made her grand entrance in a custom brown corseted gown from Vivienne Westwood adorned with a black cape-like train.

July 5

During her detour to Dallas, Edgar-Jones went full country cool-girl in a double-denim set from Coperni. Instead of a pair of Beyoncé-approved cowboy boots, she opted for white chunky loafers from Gucci.

After exploring a bit of Dallas, Edgar-Jones changed into a belted romper from Max Mara in a western-inspired taupe hue.

July 2

In between press events in Miami, Edgar-Jones posed for a photo op in an all-white look courtesy of Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2024. Just like the original runway look, she paired ultra-wide-leg trousers with a lacy bralette and an extended neck tie.

June 24

For her second pleated shorts ‘fit of the Twisters tour, she once again styled long ivory bottoms that stretched below her knee with a black tube top — perfect selections for the scorching Miami heat. She gave her black-and-white co-ord a luxurious flair with snakeskin slingback heels from Khaite.

Manny Hernandez/WireImage/Getty Images

Even though she looked ready for a Schiaparelli runway show, Edgar-Jones actually attended an intimate Twisters screening in Miami wearing a gold nipple-embellished little coral dress, Spring 2024 ivory heels, and a cropped fringe overcoat.