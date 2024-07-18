While her style choices are eclectic and ever-evolving, Daisy Edgar-Jones doesn’t shake up her signature beauty look too often. Really, it makes sense, too — with her natural tousled waves and neutral-toned brunette color, her hair is both effortlessly chic and versatile for those moments when she does want to try something new. It’s best evidenced by one of her latest looks on her high-profile press tour promoting Twisters. Ordinarily, Edgar-Jones’ hair is long, falling nearly to her elbows. But at a special Oklahoma City screening, she surprised fans with the ultimate optical illusion. Edgar-Jones’ faux bob makes it look like the star chopped well over a foot of hair off — but it’s really just the work some artful, strategic styling.

When Edgar-Jones arrived at OKC’s Harkins Theatre on July 15, in-person and online fans everywhere did a double-take. The actor’s usual long waves were replaced by a short, jaw-length bob, center-parted and notably voluminous. The new length and shape was a serious surprise, though a relatively short-lived one. Longer, wispier pieces fall around her face, giving the trick away. Rather than a full-on haircut, Edgar-Jones simply had her hair tucked up and under, a chic, sleek, one-night-only bob.

Celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett created Edgar-Jones’ look for the Oklahoma screening, carefully blending her long bangs into the “bob” for a streamlined effect that helped elevate the style’s realism. Even from the side and rear-views, it’s only those intentionally free-flowing wisps that give the secret away.

Summer 2024 has been officially dubbed “short hair season” by celebrities, with stars like Priyanka Chopra, Lily Collins, Kerry Washington, and Jessica Biel all going for major chops in accordance with the warm weather. For those who want the fun and thrilling change of a significant haircut without the commitment, following Edgar-Jones’ lead is a smart move. Taylor Swift did the exact same thing at the premiere of her Eras Tour film, right down to the longer pieces in the front, and Anya Taylor-Joy pulled a similar move at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The ol’ faux bob trick has been around for centuries, but trust Edgar-Jones, style star on the rise, to figure out how to make it feel so new and innovative.