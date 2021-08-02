Courteney Cox’s Go-To Chip Recipe Is Keto-Friendly & Only Includes 3 Ingredients

Maybe you’re surprised that Courteney Cox has become a veritable Instagram food vlogger, or perhaps it makes perfect sense to you given that she played chef Monica Geller for a decade. Whatever the case, there’s no denying that the actor has made a name for herself as a whiz in the kitchen when it comes to health-conscious, easy meals. And the most recent recipe she’s shared, Cox’s keto chips, are simply further proof of that.

In a Reel on Aug. 29, the 57-year-old took to the platform yet again to provide fans with a quick tutorial for one of her go-to snacks. What she captured might be her simplest one yet: A keto chips and guac recipe she loves, courtesy of food account @thebigmansworld. Yes, seriously — it’s easy to imagine that DIY chips would be a time-consuming endeavor, but as Cox demonstrates, the whole thing is actually ridiculously easy (even with guac included).

In fact, the keto chips alone only require three ingredients. To make them, she explains, you need blanched almond flour, shredded mozzarella, and any seasonings of your choice (she suggests garlic powder, onion powder, or paprika). And though the list of instructions is slightly longer, it’s no less straightforward. According to Cox, start by mixing together the almond flour, plus the cheese that’s been melted. Then, roll out the dough, cut it into triangular shapes, and bake for 12-15 minutes (the original recipe specifies this should be at 350 degrees Fahrenheit).

Once the “tortilla” chips are finished and cooled, you can obviously serve them with any dip of your choice. That said, Cox provides a guac recipe that’s arguably even easier than their vehicle (and looks just as delicious). While there are many ways to make this spread, the actor’s own version requires just avocado, lime, Maldon sea salt, and cilantro. Smash it all together, and then pile as much as you can onto your chips for a heavenly afternoon snack.

Of course, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with eating whatever chips you like from the store. But if you’re on the ketogenic diet or just prefer to make your food at home, Cox’s favorite recipe provides a low-effort solution that, you have to admit, does look ridiculously good. You can follow along with the full recipe in her video above, and get started with some of Cox’s cooking essentials, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.