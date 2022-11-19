I know that most people would probably agree that the world we live in has been inextricably changed by the on-again, off-again restrictions of the last few years. But if there’s anything good to come out of these bizarre times, in my opinion, it’s the continued emphasis on dressing for comfort. I’m not just talking about gym-to-street clothes: Elevated loungewear, athleisure's cooler and more fashion-forward older sister, is having a major moment (and for good reason). Even activewear brands like Jerry Lorenzo’s Essentials Fear of God and Alo are not just purveyors of fine yoga leggings anymore.

These days clothing, much like the modern workplace, has evolved to operate on a hybrid model as well. The more I scroll through my socials, the more I notice things like sweatpants paired with stilettos and skirts being styled with socks and slippers — combinations with fashion and function. This juxtaposed way of dressing is now socially accepted to wear out into the world and at home. (It’s also *perfect* for Thanksgiving dinner next week.)

Gotham/Getty Images

The key to successfully wearing loungewear outside the house all about striking the perfect balance. If I’m going to justify wearing a two piece sweat-set to dinner with friends, I’m going to pair it with boots and a blazer. And if I want to wear it again the next day while running errands? I’ll just swap in some sneakers. I promise you, that while it may sounding daunting to wear what could double as pajamas out into the world, it’s an opportunity to get really creative with your look and find more versatility with what you already own.

Below, shop the coolest pieces to wear while spending time with friends and family, both in and out of the home during this cozy season.