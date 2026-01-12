Fashion and glamour are always a given at the Golden Globes, and this year is no exception. The night marks a chance to show off individual style prowess and kick off award season with a bang — win or lose. But beyond the unforgettable solo looks that debuted on Jan. 11, there was something else in the Beverly Hilton air that couldn’t quite be defined. Call it chemistry, romance, or straight up love, but the most memorable fashion moments of the night happened in couples.

Hollywood’s most beloved pairs arrived together, turning the 83-year-old award ceremony into their very own Sunday date night. Can you even blame them? Some of these couples are just doing their jobs. Take for instance the most iconic husband-and-wife TV crossover couple of all time, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody. The O.C. actor and his Gossip Girl wife looked so cute (Blair Waldorf would have approved of Meester’s custom Miu Miu sequined ensemble) and in love while celebrating their nominated show Nobody Wants This, in which they acted in together.

George and Amal Clooney were also nothing short of iconic in their coordinated black-tie looks. Amal looked regal in a striking bright red gown, while George kept things timeless in a polished Giorgio Armani tux. Newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco looked equally smitten in their matching black silhouettes. Gomez’s velvet and feathered Chanel gown felt like a particularly romantic choice for the love-filled night.

And everyone is just waiting until the end of the ceremony to see if Timothée Chalamet takes home the award for Best Actor. If he does, there’s a chance he might follow up his Critics Choice Awards speech and offer up another loving tribute to Kylie Jenner.

Keep scrolling to see more cute couple moments from this year’s carpet.

Amal & George Clooney

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet

Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez

Leighton Meester & Adam Brody

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas

Elle Fanning & Gus Wenner

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell

John Krasinski & Emily Blunt

Alison Brie & Dave Franco

Noah Wyle & Sara Wells