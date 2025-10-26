Just when you thought you’d seen the last of Leighton Meester’s glamorous days in New York, think again. No, Gossip Girl isn’t returning, but Blair Waldorf would probably be a bit envious of Meester’s latest gig. The actor, whose famed Upper East Side character loved to see-and-be-seen on the steps of the Met, was spotted on the candle-covered steps of the New York Public Library Thursday night, in celebration of Godiva Chocolate’s ​​centennial anniversary.

As the face of the latest Godiva campaign, Meester was the evening’s guest of honor, arriving at the opulent event on theme in a sleek, chocolate brown Gabriela Hearst slip dress, topped off with a bedazzled Judith Leiber Godiva chocolate bar bag. (A sparkling touch of which Waldorf would no doubt approve.)

But putting a modern, catsuit-clad twist on Lady Godiva and celebrating the brand’s landmark milestone is just one of the many things the self-proclaimed chocolate lover has on her plate these days. Following a busy 2025 awards season — where the star saw her husband, Adam Brody, win a Critics’ Choice Award for his beloved role in the hit Netflix series Nobody Wants This — Meester has gone on to star in the CW’s Good Cop/Bad Cop and Apple TV’s The Buccaneers.

The actor, who makes a highly anticipated appearance on the second season of her husband’s series, has also been no stranger to the style scene. In true Blair fashion, Meester was spotted at starry industry events such as the opening of Los Angeles’ Jacquemus flagship as well as a high-profile fête for Thom Browne.

But when she isn’t working (or devising a “reverse” chocolate masterpiece heist), it’s safe to say that the actor finds solace in fashion, food, and family. Ahead, Meester chats with TZR about her forever love of New York City, fall fashion favorites, working alongside her husband, and redefining the sweet legacy of Lady Godiva.

Can you tell me about how this collaboration with Godiva came together and how chocolate has played a role in your life?

Well, it was a very easy decision because I really am a big fan of Godiva. I'm a chocolate lover. So it was very easy to work with them and partner with them because I really do just love the brand and their products. And I do get to eat it a lot. That's part of the gig. It's really the main perk. But it just made sense for me, and I also loved bringing in the legend of Lady Godiva in the campaign and sort of re-imagining what that would look like in modern day.

Courtesy of Godiva

I love the campaign video. What was the most fun about shooting that for you? Because I mean, you got to be in a leather catsuit, riding horses, and running around a museum.

It’s hard to pick the best part. Being on a horse is very fun. We were in New Orleans, which is an amazing city. We shot in the old Hibernia Bank, which was an incredible and wonderful place to film. All of the kind of heisty, hijinks stuff was really cool, but I think if I have to choose — when they’re like, ‘And now take a bite of chocolate’— I just got to be the guy to do that for two days and it was great.

You said that you were a chocolate person. Would you say your husband's also a chocolate person?

No, no. But he did take down some of these chocolates I got. He's like, ‘Oh, I do really like those.’ He does have a sweet tooth but I think he's more of a donut, sugar cookie, sprinkles person. I'm like, if it's not chocolate, I actually am kind of over it.

Speaking of Adam, you guys have been dominating the red carpets this year. Do you have a favorite red carpet look from the year?

It's really nice to have a variety, but I really liked the gold Dior dress that I wore to the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards with him when he was nominated, and he won. It was very special. Sweet. Just sort of fit right off the bat. One of those things where it didn't really even need that much. It was just like …it was mine.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

You guys are based in Los Angeles, so when you come to New York, obviously, given the Gossip Girl of it all, do you sometimes feel the pressure to live up to the Blair Waldorf hype when it comes to your style?

No. Comfy shoes all the way. I like being able to walk. I do really love coming back here. I moved away from here 13 years ago. I lived here for a really long time. I come here all the time for work and other things, sometimes just for vacation, and I just love it so much. You have to go out, take every moment.

I found that when I lived in LA, it was hard for me to be my most fashionable self because of the constant warm weather. But do you like coming back here in the fall and dressing for the colder season?

I do. I like to sort of bundle up. But the truth is that in LA, almost all year round, you’ll probably need a jacket at night. It gets cool. You always need to have a sweater or a light jacket in the car or whatever. And I don't like being cold even a little. I don't want to even feel the temperature.

Speaking of fall and winter, are there any fashion trends you're particularly loving for the season and for next year?

Well, I've been informed that chocolate brown is the color, but also that sort of oxblood [shade], and I like that as well. I like really warm, rich colors. I like this material; this is kind of a good silk that immediately sort of elevates anything. I also like suede and that kind of thing, but I don't know if that's a trend.

Suede handbags are a good trend.

OK, yes. I like that!

ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

Also sheer. We’re still seeing a lot of naked dressing on the runways and red carpets.

I like that for other people often. Do I like that for myself? I guess I would do that.

Lastly, what everyone is talking about this week is the latest season of Nobody Wants This. You've got to be a part of this season with your husband. What was the most fun part about filming all that for you?

I’m really biased, but it was really fun. I mean, the truth is that working with Adam was really quite amazing. And honestly, just being there with him and seeing this place that he goes to every day. I had gotten to know everybody, and I really do love everybody that he works with. And they've kind of become very family and very close. Everybody was so generous and supportive and really fun to play with and laugh with and to kind of play off of. And Jackie Tohn, who plays Esther, her real-life boyfriend played my husband. So he was there. She was there. It was so, so fun. And I worked with Kristen in the past. I've worked with her husband in the past, and I really love Tim (Simons) and Justine (Lupe), who are also on the show. I think Justine's so, so good this season. So yeah, I'm proud of it.