Ciara’s fourth baby is still in utero and it’s already the luckiest — and most stylish — kid around. There are plenty of adorably fashionable children in Hollywood, but who can say they dazzled at an A-list event before they were even born? At the red carpet premiere of the new Oprah-helmed iteration of The Color Purple, Ciara had a different, decidedly more metallic shade in mind. Ciara’s gold leaf-covered baby bump is more than just a brilliant reimagining of the Y2K-favorite body glitter trend — her luminous look is a beautiful tribute to her own body and the baby she’s about to birth seemingly any week now.

From the moment Ciara announced her pregnancy on Aug. 8, she put so much time, attention, and detail into all of her bump-prominent looks. She’s gone for flowing, classic gowns and experimental ensembles alike, but even on Halloween, she loves to put the focus on her growing belly. It simply doesn’t get better than her choices for The Color Purple premiere, though. Leaving her crisp white Georges Hobeika shirt unbuttoned, with her bare, protruding stomach parting the garment on either side like a curtain. Smatterings of what looks like real, 24-karat gold leaf coat her belly, a burst of shine that immediately draws the eye.

The gold foiling also happens to be a perfect match to the “How We Roll” singer’s eye makeup, too, applied by celebrity artist Sheika Daley. It’s a subtle incorporation with just a bit of gilded shadow across Ciara’s lids, but it catches the light and absolutely shines when she gazes down at her bump.

As more and more celebrities embrace the fun of dressed-up bumps with increasingly experimental maternity style, expect to see more looks like Ciara’s on coming red carpets. Similarly, Rihanna made headlines when she dusted her own pregnant belly in shimmering Fenty Beauty body glitter. The creative approaches are trickling down into the mainstream, too, and fans are thrilled about it. Ciara’s comment section is filled with excited proclamations of how her cheerful, fashion-forward maternity style is inspiring others to follow suit. And really, isn’t the body always worth celebrating?