Chrissy Teigen Wore This Dramatic Runway Top With Your Most Basic Pair Of Pants

If you’ve been pouring over runway shows and daydreaming about what you’ll wear on your first real night out once quarantine ends, you’ll want to draw real-life inspo from Chrissy Teigen in her puffy yellow top. On March 7, while attending a dinner in New York City with husband John Legend, Teigen wore a vibrant top that felt like sunshine in the form of tulle. If you closely followed the Spring/Summer 2021 presentations from last Sept., Teigen’s top might’ve looked familiar. The garment was a standout select from Molly Goddard’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection — although the voluminous silhouette and tulle texture may have already given that away, as those are two of the designer’s signature elements.

Over the weekend, Teigen and her husband rented out the entire restaurant Panna II in the Lower East Side for a COVID-19 safe meal with friends, and the model shared a few photos on Instagram showcasing her Molly Goddard number. The runway piece came with an appropriate caption. Teigen wrote: “An honor to walk in the @versace show!!!!!!!! thank u for having me!!!!” This was a joke and a nod to Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 runway presentation from last week, which was packed with fellow supermodels like Gigi Hadid. Teigen paired the puffy Goddard top with distressed skinny jeans and a Bottega Veneta chain handbag in a coordinating buttery hue. Tom Ford heels with a playful golden padlock decal finished off the look. As for accessories, the model donned a jewel-encrusted bangle and a gold bracelet with evil eye motifs. Inarguably, Teigen’s voluminous top was the scene-stealing, pièce de résistance in her festive look.

In contrast to Teigen’s playful date-night outfit from this past weekend, at Goddard’s Spring/Summer 2021 runway (where the top made its initial debut into the world), the entirety of the look was a head-to-toe fashion statement. Styled with a navy and white checkered midi skirt, Kelly green platforms, and a ruched metallic shoulder bag, the lemon-colored top added a buoyant touch to the already puffy ensemble. Teigen’s styling of the runway top offered a more wearable, street style take on this joyful piece — and, it is a look to pull inspiration from when crafting your own springtime outfits.

Courtesy of Molly Goddard

The bright yellow shade featured in the bulbous top also happens to be one of spring’s biggest color trends, which makes Teigen, per usual, right on trend. Goddard wasn’t the only designer who experimented with the sunshine-inspired hue during Spring 2021 Fashion Week. Etro, Prada, and Jil Sander also sprinkled in the vibrant color into their creations. If you’re inspired by the bold color and overall cheerful vibe of the Goddard blouse, start crafting some spring outfit ideas that channel the lively spirit of Teigen’s look. While Teigen's exact piece isn’t available yet for purchase, below you'll find other bright and voluminous styles that'll add a whimsical, and dramatic, touch to your warm-weather wardrobe.

