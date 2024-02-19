Experts estimate around 32% of the U.S. population has at least one tattoo — in Hollywood, though, that number has to be at least double. For stylish stars, a finely-done piece of body art is as much self-expression as the clothes they wear or how they decorate their homes. But because ink is generally permanent, many celebrities prefer small tattoos to take up less dermatological real estate and for easy concealment. Especially for always-working actors and models, the ability to shift into a different character is a key part of the job. A tat that’s on the tinier side, though, is the ideal compromise.

Many stars opt for one one small, meaningful tattoo placed somewhere low-key, while some want a constellation of itty-bitty ink scattered all over, like something of a forever charm bracelet. Others like to mix sizes with larger pieces, too. Almost always, however, the particular piece a celebrity chooses reveals something about them — just look at Jennifer Aniston’s sweet tribute to her dog, or Selena Gomez’s message of mental health awareness.

Ahead, explore and maybe even get inspired by this selection of small celebrity tattoos. There’s a little something (pun intended) for every taste, and even a few that are already mom-approved.

Selena Gomez

Gomez has several tattoos now — including matching pieces with friends like Cara Delevingne and Nicola Peltz-Beckham — but this small, dainty spot on her wrist is especially meaningful, a symbol of mental health awareness.

Kaia Gerber

As a model, Gerber’s smattering of 20-plus small tattoos are pretty easy to conceal. There’s a heart on her bicep and a cherub on her ribs, and lucky numbers 44 printed just above her elbow.

Beyoncé

Bey’s delicate hand tattoos are an accessory in their own right. There’s the sweet 4 symbol — a special one for her family — on her wedding ring finger, and ultra-trendy decorative dots just above them.

Jennifer Aniston

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Aniston actually has two (known) tattoos, believe it or not. There’s the luck-summoning 11:11 on her wrist and the name Norman in script across her right foot, a touching tribute to her beloved late dog.

Helen Mirren

Isa Foltin/WireImage/Getty Images

Did you think the consummate queen of cool wouldn’t have at least one tattoo? Mirren has a small star-like symbol next to her thumb, but has said she wouldn’t rule out getting more.

Zoë Kravitz

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The detail in Kravitz’s finely-drawn, itty-bitty tattoos is seriously impressive. Among (many) others, she has a moon, a tiny mixtape cassette, and a sweet “mama” in script, and she loves showing them off at all sorts of occasions.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez’s first-ever tattoo is one honoring her marriage to husband Ben Affleck. It features their names swirled into an infinity sign, with an arrow piercing it all. Located right at the start of her ribs, it’s easily hidden.

Emma Stone

Franziska Krug/German Select/Getty Images

The story behind Emma Stone’s bird footprint tattoo might be the most touching of the bunch. When her mother beat cancer, they both got matching ink to represent their favorite song, Paul McCartney’s “Blackbird.” She wrote him a letter explaining the situation, and he replied with a drawing of the prints so she could make them permanent.

Priyanka Chopra

Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images

Tattoos in honor of parents is a common theme among celebrities, Chopra included. In elegant script across her wrist and hand, she has “Daddy’s lil girl” written out for her father.

Rihanna

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Rih famously has a ton of cool tattoos, but the incredibly fine, immaculate script across her neck just encapsulates her entire aura. It says “rebelle fleur” — that’s “rebel flower” — and she loves the symbolic meaning so much, she named a perfume for it, too.

Kendall Jenner

Celebrity tattoo artist Kate McDuffie was on a trip to Wyoming with Jenner when this tattoo was created, an itty-bitty cowboy boot immortalizing the model’s love for rodeo — and cowboys.

Hailey Bieber

Decorative hand tattoos have been a celeb favorite for year, but Bieber’s always-brilliant manicures just draw more attention to them. They’re generally geometric, but she also has twinkling stars and tiny swirls.

Adele

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adele isn’t as synonymous with serious ink as some other celebrities on this list, but she actually has one of the coolest collections in Hollywood. Along with a sketch of Saturn and a massive back piece, she has a faint, elegant A behind her ear — a salute to her son, Angelo.