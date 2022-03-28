Love them or hate them, tattoos are becoming more popular with every passing year. A 2019 Ipsos study found that 30% of Americans have at least one tattoo (a 21% increase from 2012), and the numbers are only trending upwards. But the era of bold, colorful, classic American tattoos — while still popular among a certain sect of tattoo fans — is giving way to a fresh wave of styles, among them hand poke, fine line, gradient, and generally more delicate pieces. Small collar bone tattoos, mini wrist etchings, and barely there finger designs are popping up on a wide variety of clientele, proof that tattoos (and tattoo culture) have received something of a makeover in the 2020s.

Working in a creative industry like fashion means you’re more than likely to find a few people that have at least one piece of body art. The teams at Bustle Digital Group and TZR are no different, with dozens of teeny tiny tattoos cropping up amongst our staff. Some are brand new to the tattoo game, while others have been collecting for over a decade. Either way, a small, delicate design is one of the easiest (and relatively painless) ways to dip a toe into the world of tattoos.

Looking for a bit of inspiration before booking your next tattoo appointment? Allow five staffers to share some of their favorite tiny tattoos, and the deeply personal meanings behind their designs.

Sam Rullo, Dir. Of Editorial Operations, BDG

Sam Rullo

When did you start getting tattooed, and when did you receive this particular tattoo?

I got my first tattoo in late 2014, and I got this one on my 25th birthday, February 6, 2017!

Tell us about your tattoo.

I got my Aquarius tattoo because my 25th birthday felt like a milestone that I wanted to mark in some way, and I love astrology so thought my zodiac symbol would be perfect! I originally wanted something really tiny and low commitment, so I planned to get this on the inside of one of my fingers, until the studio told me they don't tattoo that spot because it tends to heal poorly. Panicked, I texted a friend who has great tattoos and asked her for any placement ideas (the unbelievably cool Kara McGrath of Allure), and she sent me a photo of a small tattoo she has in this spot and I absolutely loved it. I honestly don't remember the artist, I got it done at Studio 28, which was affordable and right by my office at the time. Since it's so small and simple, I didn't seek out a specific artist and was tattooed by one of their artists who was free that evening.

How would you describe your relationship to tattoos now, and why do you enjoy the tiny tattoo trend?

I still love tattoos! This was my fourth, I now have six in total, and I've been working on an idea for one to get on my upcoming 30th birthday — another milestone! This is my first and so far only tiny tattoo (the rest are more in the small/medium range), but I would definitely like to get more. All of my tattoos are in places where they can be seen easily, but aren't super obvious, which is always my goal, and tiny tattoos are the easiest way to get that look. I already have a spots in mind where I'd like to get some more, I just have to figure out the right tattoos for them!

Kiara Brown, Photo Producer, BDG

Kiara Brown

When did you start getting tattooed, and when did you receive this particular tattoo?

I got my first tattoo when I was 18-years-old. Ten years later, I now have 11 tattoos total. My smallest tattoo is actually my latest one and I received it on my 28th birthday.

Tell us about your tattoo.

My tiny tattoo is a cute stick and poke collar bone piece. I met a Hawaiian-based artist when she used to model at a modeling agency I used to intern at, and I saw her post some flash tattoo ideas for her latest visit to NYC. I felt like getting a tattoo from someone I met at the beginning of life in NYC and my career in the photo/fashion world would be really cool. When I saw that most of her flash was what she called “collar bone jewelry” I was even more intrigued since I used to be quite insecure about how prominent my collar bone was growing up. I felt like, now that I am older and have more confidence in myself, that it would be cool to highlight them in a beautiful way so I went with it! The tattoo is so small and simple but is like a bit of an accent to a part of my body I had to learn to love.

How would you describe your relationship to tattoos now, and why do you enjoy the tiny tattoo trend?

Tattoos are ultimately a form of creative expression. I have always felt very outspoken or like I stood out in some way, so I used to prefer for my tattoos to do the same. But now that I have my first tiny tattoo I am realizing that they can be just as bold and meaningful.

Hannah Baxter, Deputy Beauty Editor, TZR

Hannah Baxter

When did you start getting tattooed, and when did you receive this particular tattoo?

I got my first tattoo on my 18th birthday and now have 15 (18 if you count coverups as two), and over the past few years I’ve gravitated towards tiny, delicate designs. The tattoos on each of my elbows look like a matching set but I actually got them separately about four years apart from each other. The sparkle is based on the emoji, which I got with four girlfriends at Whatever Tattoo on Saint Marks in Manhattan (tequila was involved). The lightening bolt I got from Daniel Winter at his atelier in LA back in 2018, right before he tattooed Ariana Grande and exploded in popularity (you can even see the process here).

Tell us about your tattoo.

As mentioned before, the sparkle was sort of a spur of the moment tattoo with some friends in NYC. One of my closest girlfriends that I used to work with at Webster Hall was moving to LA, and the group of us decided to commemorate the moment with permanent sparkles. Everyone got the design on their fingers, but I’m not a huge fan of that look (they tend to blow out after a while) and decided on this spot on my elbow.

I loved the location so much that when I got the opportunity to interview Daniel I picked the lightening bolt to mirror it on the other side. At the time, my right arm only had nature-inspired designs, so I thought a lightening bolt would fit right in and complement the minimalist, graphic style of the sparkle. They’re the only tattoos I have on the top side of my arms, and I love when they peek out from a shirt. Because they’re so tiny, people are always surprised when they eventually find out I have comparatively huge tattoos on my biceps, forearms, wrist, and ribs.

How would you describe your relationship to tattoos now, and why do you enjoy the tiny tattoo trend?

I started out hot and heavy with tattooing with really big, bold designs, but the older I get, and the more female artists I meet, I’m enjoying collecting smaller, more delicate pieces — often hand poke but sometimes fine line, single needle. They feel like jewelry, and it’s easier to commemorate more occasions with tiny tattoos without ending up with a full sleeve (which is very cool, just not my style). Now, my mom, dad, and step-mom have all gotten tattooed, so I’m very much a fan of collecting them and celebrating tattoo culture.

Annie Blay, Associate Beauty News Editor, TZR

Annie Blay

When did you start getting tattooed, and when did you receive this particular tattoo?

This was my first ever tattoo, and I got it on Feb. 5, 2022

Tell us about your tattoo.

This was a super impromptu tattoo; I've always wanted one but kept delaying due to the pain factor (I have a low tolerance for pain). I basically used this story as an excuse to push myself to get one — I figured starting tiny was a safe bet. I did some research and went to a local artist in my hometown of New Rochelle and made an appointment for two days after I decided to get one. I went with a basic thin-lined cross because I wanted a design that was simple but that I would never change my mind about. My faith is something that is super personal to me so the cross was the perfect signifier of that. I chose my left wrist because I have a bangle that also has a cross on it so I wanted the tattoo on the same side — also, it’s a spot I knew I'd notice often that would remind me of my relationship with God.

How would you describe your relationship to tattoos now, and why do you enjoy the tiny tattoo trend?

I'm definitely more comfortable with tattoos after getting my first one; it didn't hurt nearly as bad as I thought and I'm already plotting my next appointment! I love the tiny tattoo trend — I love how dainty and cute it looks and I think it's a great option for someone like me who may have hesitations about the pain factor or just having something permanent on your body. The size and simplicity takes the pressure off.

Copelyn Bengel, Associate Market Editor, BDG

Copelyn Bengel

When did you start getting tattooed, and when did you receive this particular tattoo?

This was my first tattoo and I got it in July of 2021.

Tell us about your tattoo.

My tattoo is a roman numeral 11 which I designed from a simple font. I wanted it to look like a stick-and-poke or hand-drawn number so I opted for something very thin and dainty. I thought about getting it for a very long time but keeping it small in size was important to me as I was new to the process and wasn’t used to seeing a tattoo on my body. As for the meaning, it was my family’s lucky number growing up (prior to my parents splitting), as well as my mom’s birthday and the day that my dad suffered a brain hemorrhage, so it has a lot of meanings to me in terms of reminding me of happy times, my mother, and the strength of family.

How would you describe your relationship to tattoos now, and why do you enjoy the tiny tattoo trend?

I’ve loved having this tattoo, it definitely has me thinking about getting more. I would stay on the tiny side as I like that I don’t see it all the time and it’s a bit more of a small reminder than an overbearing piece. I think I will get more tiny tattoos when I have another meaningful symbol or drawing in mind as I want them to relate to important milestones or people in my life.