There’s more to winter than the holidays. While it is, of course, the highlight (it isn’t called “the most wonderful time of the year” for nothing), the season continues for three more months after the lights and ornaments go back in their boxes. And if you’re anything like me, that “continues” is more like “drags on.” During the seemingly endless stretch of cold temps and days that are mostly night, I look for bright spots anywhere I can find them — including on my fingertips. And when it comes to winter manicure inspo, you can’t do much better than celebrities.

With access to some of the best nail techs in the world and myriad events to wear gorgeous manicures to (especially during the height of holiday movie and awards season), celebs are perfectly positioned to be nail influencers. While many prefer to keep things simple with classic French manicures or short and solid sets, others take the opportunity to provide a constant stream of playful and fashion-forward sets; think Hailey Bieber, a driving force behind the chrome “glazed donut” manicure trend, or Cynthia Erivo, who has made gorgeous, over-the-top nails her beauty signature.

Whatever your preferred manicure style is, there’s a celebrity out there who is on the same wavelength and whose nails deserve a spot on your winter mani mood board. To prove it, TZR has compiled the best celeb manicure ideas for the season, including dark and moody auras, bold animal prints, and icy winter velvet. Scroll on to see them.

Kerry Washington @kerrywashington Why just drink hot chocolate when you can wear it on your nails, too? A cocoa manicure like Kerry Washington’s will look delicious wrapped around any holiday beverage.

Hailey Bieber Taylor Hill/Getty Images This manicure, worn by the Rhode founder, combines two of the biggest nail art trends, chrome and cat-eye velvet, for a design that resembles a winter ice storm. Her nail artist, Zola Ganizgort, shared how she created this one on her Instagram.

Kate Hudson @katehudson Kate Hudson’s aura manicure — the work of Brittney Boyce, aka Nails of LA — has it all. The moody dark base, the icy aura at the center, subtle silver accents at the cuticles and on the tips: It’s truly the ultimate moody winter mani.

Vanessa Hudgens @nailsbyzola Animal prints never really go out of style. But their status as a “fun neutral” makes them particularly fitting for the holiday season, when you’re looking for something exciting that will still go with all of your festive ‘fits. Take inspo from Hailey Bieber’s cheetah nails and these leopard print tips on Vanessa Hudgens, both courtesy of Ganzigort.

Ejae JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images If you aren’t familiar with Ejae’s nail game, you should be. The K-Pop Demon Hunters breakout is a great source of mani inspiration. Case in point: This pretty silver chrome set, another wintery creation by Ganzigort.

Selena Gomez @tombachik For the hopeless romantics, consider taking a page out of Selena Gomez’s book for your Valentine’s Day mani. This maximalist bejeweled set, created by her longtime nail artist Tom Bachick, was inspired by William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet.

Ariana Grande KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images You can never go wrong with a classic French manicure. If you do want to switch things up just a smidge, however, consider swapping out the traditional baby pink base. Ariana Grande did just that for the New York City premiere of Wicked: For Good.

Cynthia Erivo @shadesofshea Or, take a page out of Grande’s co-star’s book. Instead of switching out the base shade, Erivo and her go-to nail artist, Shea Osei, opted for creamy caramel French tips outlined in chocolate. The square shape gives the manicure a bit of a cool ‘90s feel.

Kylie Jenner @nailsbyzola Ganzigort captioned this set, which she crafted for Kylie Jenner, with “Plaids for fall.” But the design feels just as cozy for winter. If you really want to maximize the cold-weather vibes, however, you can always swap out the earthy browns for cool-toned colors.