If you were scrolling through Instagram over the weekend, you may have been flooded with images of celebrities at Fourth of July parties and what they wore to said festivities. Some celebs like Beyoncé and Jay Z rocked all-white outfits to Michael Rubin’s star-studded party in the Hamptons, while others, like Demi Moore, chilled poolside in a printed bikini. In fact, several stars took advantage of the beautiful weather on July 4th by slipping into a swimsuit. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Richie Grainge, for example, both posted their water-friendly #OOTDs on Instagram.

Lopez wore a pink swimsuit with cutout details along the neckline while Richie Grainge chose a blue moon-inspired printed bikini for a day of paddle boarding. The two, like Moore, seemed to have spent their Tuesdays in a more low-key way by not partying with a giant crowd. Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner took advantage of the festive spirit in the air with her very bright one-shoulder red swimsuit. The actor shared a video of herself popping in and out of her pool in the look while wishing her fans a happy summer.

Ahead, we rounded up some of the best swim snaps we saw from the weekend, along with similar product suggestions for you to shop. If you see a bikini or one-piece that speaks to your summer-loving soul, add to cart STAT.

Demi Moore

The 60-year-old star soaked up the sun while hanging out with her dog Pilaf in Idaho. Moore’s blue ikat print bikini is just one of many classic styles she owns — you can take a peek into her swimwear collection here.

Jennifer Lopez

After attending Rubin’s party on the third, Lopez decompressed by the pool at home the following day. She styled her pink cutout one-piece with a necklace that said “Jennifer,” gold hoop earrings, and Fendi sunglasses.

Sofia Richie Grainge

The socialite rang in the holiday with a fun water activity: paddle boarding. She then took a quick break from splashing around in the ocean to pose for a bikinigram.

Jennifer Garner

Garner uploaded several images and videos of herself in different swimsuits, ranging from a red one-piece to a short-sleeve rash guard, on July 4. In the video, she wished her fans a happy summer.