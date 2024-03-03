It’s almost hard to believe considering their current cultural ubiquity, but there was a time when having facial piercings was a legitimately transgressive move. These days, they’re a fun, highly personalized way to add some extra shine, texture, and glint to even the most straightforward looks. As demonstrated by so many of the industry’s most stylish celebrities, nose piercings are far from a one-size-fits-all piece of jewelry. They can range from intricate, dramatic, and eye-catching, or simply act as a tiny detail that helps pull a complete ensemble together.

Though they’ve been around for literally thousands of years, immortalized in historic art across virtually every civilization, the most modern takes on nose piercings are all about suiting individual aesthetics. It’s likely no surprise that excitingly edgy A-listers like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Florence Pugh prefer larger, more elaborate rings, while those with a more demure sense of personal style — think Katie Holmes — are usually seen with subtler pieces. The best part of a piercing, however, is its temporary nature. Sure, years and years of wear can leave behind a tiny hole, but if you’re looking to shake things up for a season, why not try a stud or ring out for a few months?

Just below, explore some of the coolest celebrity nose piercings in recent memory, with inspo for every style out there.

Rihanna

Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images

It doesn’t get more statement-making than Rihanna’s elaborate gold septum ring, inlaid with a decorative design that nearly grazes her deep red lips. It’s a fun addition to her courtside outfit at a basketball game, offsetting the casual nature of her sweatshirt.

Florence Pugh

Dave Benett/Getty Images

The tiny gold hoop looped through Pugh’s septum is more than just her signature at this point — it’s such an integral part of her style, she made headlines when she showed up at the 2024 BAFTAs without it. Fortunately for fans of the look, the adorable ring was back in place by the next day.

Katie Holmes

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Holmes’ sleek silver ring can read punk, earthy, or futuristic depending on what outfits and beauty choices she pairs it with — and that’s the fun of the piercing in general. Her nostril hoop blends in with the contours of her nose for a subtler style.

Cardi B

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Cardi B famously has a few piercings, but the dainty stud gleaming from the side of her nostril is a forever fan favorite. She often subs the smaller jewels out for larger, more ornate pieces, but this tiny twinkle is an all-timer.

Miley Cyrus

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Petition for Cyrus to bring the nose hoop back for her new musical era, anyone? Longtime fans might remember the moment she got the piercing, one of her first aesthetic moves away from squeaky-clean Disney girl and toward the all-around creative she’d soon become.

Janet Jackson

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

If not for Jackson’s iconic nose hoop during her downright legendary The Velvet Rope era, there probably wouldn’t be any other septum piercings on this entire list. The style had been around prior to the 1997 album, of course, but the superstar helped send it mainstream.

Gigi Hadid

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Just like a temporary tattoo, clip-on nose rings can add instant edge with absolutely no commitment. Hadid tried it out for herself when she attended a 2023 award show with a faux ring and some very real edge.

Zendaya

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

As one of the most influential young tastemakers on planet earth, Zendaya’s naturally tried a few different piercing placements and styles over the years. In a brilliant move at an award show, she wore a smaller-sized version of her earrings right in her septum.

Lady Gaga

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

A creative by nature, Gaga’s tried out every sort of piercing — both facial and body — you can think of. This scalloped septum ring is especially cool, a metallic match to the silvery, crystal jewelry in her ears and on her head.