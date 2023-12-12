Nothing grabs our attention like an impromptu celebrity pregnancy announcement. While exciting news altogether, it seems A-listers are stepping up their game in how they reveal their growing baby bumps, getting more creative by the day (here’s looking at you Kourtney Kardashian and your music video homage). The latest star to announce her pregnancy was none other than Hilary Duff, who shared her news via the family holiday card — in a chic pink PJ set, no less.

On December 12, the Lizzie McGuire alum posted her brood’s annual mailer, which featured husband Matthew Koma, their two daughters Mae and Banks, and her son Luca (whom she shares with ex-partner Mike Comrie). In the festive image, the family — save for Duff — is looking cozy, decked out in coordinating striped pajamas. The How I Met Your Father star, however, is pictured cradling her baby bump in the Jacquard Party Pajama Set from It girl-loved brand Sleeper, which features ostrich feather trimming on the sleeves and pants. “So much for silent nights,” reads the front of the card, while the back adds, “Buckle up buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

Once you get over the initial wholesome goodness of the message and news, fashion fans’ spidey senses might be activated by Duff’s all-too-familiar ensemble. Yes, the set has been beloved — and posted — by every content creator and fashion girlie from here to Australia over the past two years. But, the exact colorway and style was also most recently worn by one Margot Robbie on Nov. 18 for Barbie: The Movie’s special screening and Q&A at Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood. For this decidedly more formal affair, the actor styled the set with a pink woven handbag, and coordinating heeled sandals.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

Both Duff and Robbie are making a case for PJs as outerwear — and even evening wear! — which is all we want to hear right now as we wind down for the holidays. Let this sweet pink set inspire your next festive or WFH look. And, of course, congrats to Duff and Co. on their new addition!