While this year’s award season has delivered no shortage of stellar sartorial moments so far (we’re still not over Aubrey Plaza’s Loewe look at the 2023 Emmy Awards), one notable A-lister has been absent from the festivities: Cate Blanchett. This year, the Oscar-winning actor traded the Golden Globes red carpet and various film festival fêtes for more low-key celebrity meet-ups, like her most recent outing at a special Sophie’s Choice 40th anniversary screening in New York. And even though her signature sleek co-ords have certainly been missed during this season’s awards circuit, thanks to Blanchett’s denim ombré suit set at the Feb. 6 screening, they’re not completely devoid from our Instagram timeline.

Held at the Museum of Modern Art, the Sophie’s Choice soirée was hosted by French Maison LANVIN and included some of the label’s biggest supporters, including Blanchett, a few of the film’s original cast members like Meryl Streep, and other A-list guests like Uma Thurman and And Just Like That... star Sarita Choudhury.

Marking her first public appearance in 2024, Blanchett celebrated the cinematic milestone in the aforementioned two-tone denim combo from AZ Factory. The Tar actor’s OOTN started as a light gray hue at the blazer’s lapels and faded into dark black toward the hem. The ombré motif continued onto her straight-leg jeans and eventually resolved to the cool-toned gray once again. Much like most of her red carpet-ready suit ensembles, Blanchett opted for pointy black heels, which elevated her seemingly grungy set. In lieu of a shirt underneath, the star added a bit of glitz to her bodice via an elongated silver jeweled necklace courtesy of Louis Vuitton that hung down to the end of her blazer.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Arm-in-arm with her Sophie’s Choice castmates Kevin Kline and Peter MacNicol, Streep continued the blazer streak in a timeless black satin-lined jacket and a midi-length skirt, paired with a classic white blouse. In true Streep fashion, she accessorized with unique eyeglasses, minimal jewelry, and black pumps. Then, there was Thurman, who chose a relatively understated pea coat overtop an ivory button-down with a peek-a-boo dramatic collar. The Kill Bill actor rounded out her look with a charcoal top-handle bag and matching heels. Choudhury’s black and red velvet maxi skirt brightened up the sea of noir numbers while her cropped blazer bodice stayed true to the event’s stealth wealth theme.

(+) Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Variety/Getty Images INFO 1/3

If you still haven't made any Friday night plans, Sophie's Choice is available to stream on Hulu, so consider yourself booked and busy this weekend.