There are only a handful of shows during New York Fashion Week that still draw a truly notable celebrity crowd, but Ralph Lauren remains one of them. On Feb. 10, one day before fashion week officially began, the designer returned to Tribeca’s Jack Shainman Gallery to present his Fall/Winter 2026 collection. The A-list front row presence was palpable, with Anne Hathaway making a glamorous entrance in a black gown and sunglasses, in the way that only she could, while Lana Del Rey embodied the quintessential all-American Lauren girl.

And as if sightings of Hathaway and Del Rey weren’t enough, once the curtain lifted, Gigi Hadid emerged in the first look. The model opened the show on a high note wearing a timeless two-piece skirt set, styled with a matching brown turtleneck layered underneath. The attendees felt just as runway-ready with VIPs like Lili Reinhart, Ariana DeBose, and Joan Smalls dressed in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren ensembles that could have easily been part of the collection itself.

It was clear that guests were invited with intention. “I am inspired by a woman who leads with confidence — a champion of her individuality and personal style,” Lauren shared in the show notes. Few embody that sentiment more than Anna Wintour, who was also spotted seated among the celebrity talent and fashion insiders. Once the models took their final lap — Hadid returned to close the show in a second look — the curtain lifted once more, this time for Lauren himself. The designer stepped out for a humble wave as the crowd cheered back in a resounding standing ovation.

Keep scrolling to see everybody who made an appearance.

