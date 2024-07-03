There are some celebrities who love to document every move on social media, and there are others that move through the world with a bit more mystery. In the case of Bella Hadid, her commitment to playing everything — from her location to her love life to her work projects — close to the chest means those rare glimpses at her day-to-day life feel all the more exciting. In a new Instagram Story shared from Berlin, the supermodel offered fans a brief peek into the cosmetic favorites she seems to be loving right now. Hadid’s makeup products are a trio of viral best-sellers, and her A-list co-sign means they’re sure to only get more popular.

In her typical cryptic fashion, Hadid didn’t offer any explanation or caption for the post other than a tag marking her location in Germany. She seems to be in a hotel or airplane bathroom, with her rings, bracelets, makeup, and fragrance — from her own just-released Orebella brand, of course — scattered across the black speckled countertop. It’s the sort of messy-glamorous shot that anyone else would probably take an hour to curate and photograph, but it’s just an average restroom pit stop for Hadid.

The three mini makeup products are pretty easily identifiable for beauty fans or even anyone who’s spent a considerable amount of time scrolling through TikTok tutorials. There’s a tiny viral of Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in what looks like a peachy-pink shade, a travel-sized Milk Makeup Sculpt Cream Contour Stick, and a small tube of Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter. Together, the trio make an ideal on-the-go complexion routine. The Charlotte Tilbury formula adds blurred, glowy layer of coverage while the blush and contour stick bring dimension and color back into the face. It’s the exact sort of collection you’d want in your travel makeup bag, a versatile lineup that can be applied anywhere.

Hadid’s always been known for her pared-down approach to off-duty beauty, but this insider look shows just how low-maintenance the star really is.

Stock Hadid’s in-flight (or on-the-go) cosmetic essentials just below — they’re supermodel-approved.