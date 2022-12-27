And just like that, December’s most festive weekend has come to an end. The presents are all unwrapped and you’re probably so over Elf on the Shelf (until next year, buddy!). Just in case you feel the post-festivity blues coming on, however, take some time to reminisce on all the incredible celebrity outfits from Christmas 2022, which will provide a dose of nostalgic relief. Your favorite stars spent the holidays with their family and friends while providing many imitable looks you can perhaps steal for next year.

In particular, this year’s crop of celebrity outfits will instantly remind you of your favorite star’s sartorial prowess. Take the Kardashian-Jenner clan, for instance. The renowned family served up a medley of couture gowns that were over-the-top lavish in the best way possible. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, stuck to one of her trusty go-to brands and wore a dark olive green coat dress, courtesy of Alexander McQueen, while attending a church service. Lastly, you don’t want to miss Jennifer Lopez’s maximalist holiday outfit, which will resonate with those who love bold and eye-catching party ensembles.

Without further ado, see what your favorite celebrities wore while celebrating Christmas ahead.

Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Middleton and her family started off their Christmas Day with a church service in Sandringham, Norfolk. The princess wore her Alexander McQueen coat with a wide-brim fedora hat from Philip Treacy, a pair of custom-made suede boots from Gianvito Rossi, leather gloves from Dents, and a pair of earrings from Sézane.

Jennifer Lopez

As far as celebrity holiday looks go, it’s safe to say that Lopez put together one of the most unconventional outfits of the year. She picked out a vibrant turquoise dress from Gucci, which was covered in red velvet bows and featured a structured flower-embroidered collar, plus matching white cuffs for a polished touch. The actor rounded out her Christmas OOTD with a pair of Valentino’s Tan-Go platform pumps and flower earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels.

Victoria Beckham

The former Spice Girl put together one of the most laid-back holiday ensembles of the season. Most notably, Beckham sported what appeared to be a custom-print hoodie that read “all I want for Christmas is David Beckham.” (This was perhaps also a playful lyrical reference to Mariah Carey’s chart-topping “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”) The A-lister elevated her look with a gold Nautilus watch from Patek Philippe.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner coordinated with her sister Khloé Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner in a strapless red sequin dress from Valentino’s Spring 2018 couture collection. She finished the look with a pair of matching, barely-there strappy heels.

Lizzo

Lizzo took a comfort-forward route and slipped into a baby pink pajama onesie with bunny years. (ICYMI, she had a sultry Christmas-special look prepared for her fans, too.)

Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney shared a duo of snaps and wished her fans a happy holiday season on Instagram. In the aforementioned photos, she wore a set of cozy candy cane-print pajamas.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Per Ross’ most recent Instagram post, her entire family wore matching red pajama sets for Christmas. (The actor brought back her lime green and black chalet look circa 2020 on Instagram, too — for the second year in a row!)

Kylie Jenner

The beauty mogul stunned her fans in a vintage lace-adorned dress from Mugler’s Spring/Summer 1992 haute couture line. In addition, her daughter Stormi wore a floor-length gown that closely resembled her mom’s holiday outfit.

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian’s Christmas 2022 look was a glimmering silver gown with an asymmetric neckline and a sultry thigh-high slit, courtesy of Versace.

Kate Hudson

Hudson’s entire household wore matching Christmas pajamas.

Dua Lipa

Lipa’s casual outfit will resonate with minimalists. The singer finished her holiday look with a medley of luxe bangles, including a gold watch from Cartier.

Gabrielle Union

Union decided to ditch the cozy holiday pajamas and wear a colorful bikini instead. The actor is currently on a tropical vacation with her husband Dwyane Wade and their daughter Kaavia James.

Reese Witherspoon

Judging from her Instagram account, Witherspoon went all out for the holidays and enjoyed every second of that quality time with her loved ones. On Dec. 24, for instance, the actor hosted a Christmas Dinner and wore a dark floral wrap dress for the occasion. It came from Witherspoon’s fashion label Draper James.

Lisa

Lisa spent Christmas day in a set of pastel pink sweats from PAL Sporting Goods. For shoes, she wore a pair of Chrome Hearts x UGG boots and finished the look with a black, high-sheen bomber jacket from Celine. (The K-Pop star is a global ambassador for the French luxury label.)

Jisoo

The K-Pop girl group made sure to spread holiday cheer to their fans during their pre-Christmas performances while on their world tour. All four members wore matching Santa Claus-inspired outfits to sing “Last Christmas,” as a special holiday gift to fans.

Rosé

Similar to Lisa, Rosé wished her fans a happy holiday season and went back home to reunite with her dog Hank. For a day of much-needed rest on Dec. 25, she wore a cozy black sweater and a pair of flowing floral print pants.