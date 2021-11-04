These Celebrities Make A Convincing Case For Adding A Breakfast Nook At Home

Celebrity dining rooms get all the hype, but here’s a little secret: It’s the celeb breakfast nooks that are the real stars. Sure, a grand table surrounded by beautiful chairs is a sight to behold. But the spots where stars go to enjoy morning coffee in their homes are just as inviting, if not more so, thanks to their plush seating areas, endless style, and overall coziness.

Take Mindy Kaling’s breakfast nook, for example. While her large coral dining room is stunning, her smaller eating spot features a cool red booth with interesting pairings that would make anyone want to cozy up with a good book and a cappuccino for hours. There’s also Blake Lively’s, which features a leather banquette so large it could probably replace her dining room completely. And you can’t forget Selma Blair’s nook — a plush area that includes luxurious fabrics, stacks of pillows, and two tables, ensuring that it’s possible to use it for relaxation and work.

OK, so you may not be convinced to ditch your dining room for a breakfast nook altogether. But these celebrity examples are so good, they may at least convince you to make space in your home for one once and for all. Check them out, ahead.

Mindy Kaling’s Breakfast Nook

Mindy Kaling’s breakfast nook looks straight out of a (very fancy) diner thanks to her red leather banquette. That said, she avoids going too far with the “hole in the wall” restaurant aesthetic by choosing seating with stylish details — such as the flowers printed on the seat backs — and by pairing the bench with a marble table and unique artwork.

Blake Lively’s Breakfast Nook

Unsurprisingly, Blake Lively went slightly rustic with her breakfast nook — though no less grand. She combined her large, curved, leather banquette with a wood table and an exposed brick wall, giving the entire area luxe country house vibes.

Selma Blair’s Breakfast Nook

Thanks to the long bench, under-seat storage, and multiple tables, Selma Blair’s breakfast nook also serves as the ideal WFH spot. The actor made it especially chic with an unexpected teal and orange color scheme, velvet fabrics, and an extensive gallery wall.

Elsa Hosk’s Breakfast Nook

Even with its sleek lines and neutral color scheme, Elsa Hosk’s breakfast nook still looks like an ideal place to relax with coffee in the morning. The warm shades, curved shapes, and natural light give it a sense of serenity that no morning gathering spot should be without.

Emma Roberts’ Breakfast Nook

Fans of the relaxed Cali-cool aesthetic, take notes from Emma Roberts’ chill space. The actor chose unfussy materials and few embellishments in creating this spot — and with its massive seating area, it makes for a nook that’s both minimal and inviting.

Kate Hudson’s Breakfast Nook

Kate Hudson chose to situate her breakfast nook in a large bay window for endless natural light, while pairing her refined built-in bench with a sleek, modern table. Like the rest of the entrepreneur’s home, it manages to be the perfect blend of regal and relaxed.