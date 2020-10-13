If you're lucky enough to have an entire room for a home office, you know that there are a lot of options when it comes to desks. There's the corner version; the built-in; the desk facing chairs; and the desk against the window or wall. But what you may not have considered, yet, is eschewing all those ideas and going big à la Karlie Kloss, whose dining-table-as-desk idea is as genius as it is unexpected.

The model and Kode With Klossy founder has, like many celebrities, been giving followers a peek into her house via Instagram while stuck at home during the pandemic, and luckily for all those in need of office inspiration, she shared a snapshot of her own on Sept. 14.

While the overall design of her office is worth copying alone, it's her choice of desk that's arguably most noteworthy. Rather than something small pushed up against a wall, the 28-year-old opted for a massive dining table that takes up most of the room, allowing her plenty of space to spread out and work on her many endeavors without leaving the house.

And though you might be panicking about the lack of storage that a dining table would provide, Kloss has a solution for that, too, in the form of woven baskets placed under the piece that play perfectly against the rustic tile floor. In other words, if you have the space, there's no reason not to try this unconventional arrangement.

Though if you don't, there are plenty of other takeaways from the model's cozy space. Unlike the airy Kode With Klossy offices, Kloss opted for a darker color scheme at home, creating a monochrome effect with charcoal gray walls, cabinets, and accessories in varying textures that feels both stylish and serene.

The model also included plenty of juxtaposition with organic textures and modern shapes, expertly providing some unexpected contrast that ensures the space is refined, but comfortable.

Whether you're now itching to replace your own desk or you just want to copy a few aspects of Kloss' home office, keep scrolling for some pieces to help you get started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.