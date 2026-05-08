In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, beauty writer Eden Stuart is testing the buzzy Guerlain KissKiss Honey-Infused Intense Lipstick.

After several years dominated by glosses, balms, and glossy balms, lipstick — proper, pigmented, old-school lipstick — seems to be poised for a major comeback. And I, for one, am thrilled; I’ve always had a soft spot for bold pigment and a long-lasting pop of color. Even as a traditional lipstick fan, however, I do understand why it has its detractors: The comfortable formulas are seldom long-wearing, the long-wearing formulas are rarely comfortable, and, if a product somehow miraculously hits on both, it’s likely low on the pigment. So, when word of Guerlain’s KissKiss Honey-Infused Intense Lipsticks hit my inbox, my interest was piqued.

The Kiss Kiss Honey-Infused Intense Lipsticks are the newest member of the brand’s KissKiss family, joining the Bee Glow Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm, Bee Glow Hydrating Tinted Lip Oil, and Beautifying Lip Care Primer. And as you might have guessed, these lipsticks are all about marrying hydration and comfort with saturated color and long wear time — a tall order, to be sure.

To test the claims, I wore two of the whopping 20 shades during a day filled with coffee, hors d’oeurves, and, eventually, water (but sadly, no kissing). Read on to find out how they performed.

Price: $50

$50 Size: 1.85g

1.85g Clean/Cruelty-Free: No

No Best For: Comfortable, long-wearing color

Comfortable, long-wearing color Ingredient Highlights: Honey, beeswax, royal jelly, propolis

Honey, beeswax, royal jelly, propolis What We Like: Excellent shade selection; long wear time; comfortable, lightweight feel

Excellent shade selection; long wear time; comfortable, lightweight feel What We Don’t Like: Nothing so far!

Nothing so far! Rating: 5/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish.

The Formula

The key ingredient in the KissKiss Honey-Infused Intense Lipsticks is — you guessed it — honey, which, according to the brand, provides 24-hour hydration. It’s supported in the formula by beeswax (to provide a comfortable, glide-right-on application); royal jelly, which is supposed to stimulate hyaluronic acid production and, by extension, provide a little subtle plumping; and propolis extract for smoothing.

Along with the honey, the all-star ingredients in this formula are two polymers: One that helps the pigment adhere to the lips and another that improves hold. Together, they work to create a formula that feels like nothing but looks like everything.

My Experience & Results

While I didn’t put them to the test for 24 hours — alas, my “up until the wee hours of the morn” days are long behind me — I did give it a solid ten: Specifically, from noon to around 10 pm. For the first half of the day, I wore shade #196 Daisy Rose with a brown lip liner. It did feel a tad dry when I first applied it, but it’s crucial to note that I 1. am perpetually dehydrated, and 2. have dry lips even when, by some miracle, I have had enough water for the day.

But even with these factors, it took mere moments for the lipstick to start feeling super comfortable, to the point where I really didn’t feel it at all. But just because I couldn’t feel it, didn’t mean it wasn’t there. As I sipped a strong iced coffee, nibbled on a Babybel cheese and some fruit, and, eventually, actually drank some H2O, the lipstick stayed firmly put. And my lips never felt dry, either — if anything, as the hours passed, they actually felt softer and more hydrated.

(+) Eden Stuart (+) Eden Stuart INFO 1/2

I decided to switch out my colors — and go lip-liner-free — for the second half of the day, which involved going to a cocktail party filled with delicious, lipstick-testing passed apps. I wore shade #395, Bold Fuchsia, and ate pretty much every popcorn chicken, tiny spring roll, and bite-sized grilled cheese that came my way (and enjoyed the odd mixed drink, too). By the end of the night, I still had on a pretty stain of color without any bleeding — without a single touch-up.

A couple more “odds and ends” notes:

I love the slim, refillable packaging, which manages to feel luxurious despite how lightweight it is.

I did have to use a cleansing balm to switch shades/remove the lipstick at the end of the night. This is totally fine for me, a devoted double cleanser, but it’s worth keeping in mind if you typically wear lighter makeup and just use one cleanser.

Are The Guerlain KissKiss Honey-Infused Intense Lipsticks Worth It?

Long-lasting pigment, a lightweight feel on the lips, an extensive range of colors, and pretty packaging? I’m sold. Guerlain’s KissKiss Lipsticks might be a bit of an investment at $50, but as far as I’m concerned, they’re a very worthy one. They’ve certainly earned a spot in my permanent rotation.