Depending on the state of your residency, beaches and public pools may still be closed down. However, there's still plenty reason to dress for summer even if it doesn't necessary entail sun-bathing (better for anti-aging measures, anyway). The simplest way to still enjoy this laidback summer is of course to dress the part. Assuming your bikini collection and mini sundress rotation is already in check, these chic, summer-ready basket bags are the final accessory needed to round out your seasonal wardrobe asap.

The history of the rattan handbag started out as a literal basket made for carrying goods and food. In the '70s, Jane Birkin carried her top-lid style all around Paris. Since then, iconic brands like Loewe, Jacquemus, and Mark Cross debuted new iterations of the classic silhouette. If you're looking for an upgraded version of the summer staple, here's several designers putting their own spin on the picnic necessity.

The storied style may seem like it has specific guidelines (think: made of woven straw; has a top handle; comes in neutral hues) but the basket bag is so up for interpretation that there's tons of variation in the market. For example, if you're a Bottega aficionado, look to the label's woven leather version of its coveted Basket Tote. Likewise, forever favorites like Prada, Saint Laurent, and Miu Miu all have their own takes that will prove to be timeless. If you like your handbags on the ultra luxurious side, meet Lili Inti's adorable selections of woven wicker shapes decorated with fine leather. Its Inti bag (one of its three signature silhouettes) is reminiscent of a retro vanity case for a touch of Old Hollywood glamour and comes in three classic leather hues: tan, off-white, and wine burgundy.

Or perhaps the woven basket texture has piqued your interest but the beach-ready bucket shape is roomier than you're interested in. In that case, a mini version like Brother Vellies' Nusa clutch is not only summer-suited but more than ideal for a romantic date night ensemble when paired with a mini sundress and strappy heels.

Shop 15 of the top basket bags acing the picnic trend, right here.

